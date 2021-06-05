Teen Mom 2 fans react to Ashley Jones and Bar Smith parenting daughter Holly over chocolate

Bar and Ashley received some hate from fans for how they parented Holly in a scene from the show. Pic credit: MTV

Ashley Jones and Bar Smith came under fire by Teen Mom 2 fans when they didn’t agree with the way the couple handled an incident with their daughter, Holly.

Teen Mom shared a clip of Ashley, Bar and Holly from the show on their Instagram page.

In the clip, Holly and Bar were riding in the car with their daughter, Holly, in the backseat.

Bar and Ashley got upset when Holly asked for more chocolate after noticing that she somehow got chocolate on herself already, five minutes into the car ride.

Holly pouted her lip when she was told she couldn’t have anymore chocolate and when Bar pressed Holly to find out how she made a mess, she began to cry.

Ashley and Bar both commented on the clip

Bar commented on the clip, saying, “Y’all should not be influencing [cry laughing face emoji] she spoiled,” and Ashley showed up to comment, “F**k off, she’s only crying cause she’s spoiled rotten lol.”

Ashley and Bar may have thought the clip was funny and made light of the incident, but many fans of the show didn’t think it was funny.

Bar and Ashley told Holly to stop crying, and it got some fans of the show upset

Fans of the show commented on the clip, with many pointing out that they disagreed with how Ashley and Bar handled the situation.

“D**n why are they so mean to her she’s just a kid, kids make a mess all the time no big deal just clean it up or if you don’t want her to make a mess then don’t allow her to eat in the car but ganging up on her is so wrong and bar talks to her so rudely he always has,” said one commenter.

“they so mean,” wrote another fan of the show.

More followers spoke out, and one thought Ashley and Bar are worse parents when they aren’t filming for the show, and another thought the couple should be cancelled.

“If they’re like that with her on camera, they’re probably worse off camera. Poor baby!” Wrote a fan of the show.

One fan called to cancel the couple: “CANCEL BAR AND ASHLEY,” along with five clapping emojis.

Another fan thought Ashley and Bar weren’t ready to be parents and thought they needed to “grow up” and deal with the situation.

They wrote, “She is a child, they get food everywhere, even in the car and dressed all nice. You clearly aren’t ready to be a parent if you can’t handle a little mess no matter where you are or what they are wearing.”

The fan continued, “So grow up and deal with it. They didn’t need to make the poor girl cry, she’s just a baby.”

Ashley continues to defend her parenting and her fiance

Ashley defended her parenting recently when a troll asked why Holly wasn’t with her during the taping of an Instagram live video.

“Why do I have to have her 24/7 and why when I’m not with her you guys [speak of her] I don’t have to always be with her,” Ashley told her followers.

This season, as Teen Mom 2’s newest cast members, Ashley and Bar got engaged and Bar finally completed his GED. Bar sparked marriage rumors last month when he was seen with a gold band on his left ring finger.

Last month, Bar made headlines when he was arrested for willfully discharging a gun. Immediately following his arrest, Ashley scrubbed Bar from her social media accounts.

It appears the couple is back on, however, after Ashley stuck up for her man and clapped back at haters after Bar’s arrest.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.