Teen Mom 2: Bar Smith sparks marriage rumors with a ring on his finger


Bar Smith of Teen Mom 2
When Bar was spotted sporting a ring on his left ring finger, fans were curious. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Bar Smith shared a pic with his followers wearing a ring on his left ring finger and it had some fans wondering if he secretly tied the knot.

The 24-year-old MTV star took to Instagram to share a pic from a day at the water park with his fiance, Ashley Jones.

In the pic, Bar sat in swim trunks with a towel draped over his shoulder, smiling for the camera while holding his phone. On his left ring finger, a simple gold band can be seen.

Bar captioned his photo, “I went to a water park today with no hair cut, my knees was out, and I wore flip flops with no socks, and I’m kinda out of shape, S**t was lit 😂🔥”

Some observant followers noticed the ring on Bar’s finger

Bar’s followers mostly commented on his humorous caption, but several noticed the ring on his finger and spoke up.

“I spy a little ring.. 🔥🔥🔥❤” commented one of Bar’s 201k followers.

Another fan commented, “Bar got a wedding band on 😱😱”

“Omg! Do I peep a wedding band!?” asked another one of Bar’s followers.

Fans of the show watched this season as Bar proposed to Ashley Jones

The two have worked through plenty of struggles in their relationship, and Ashley admitted that “Bar had a lot of issues, and I didn’t feel like he was trying to get his life together.”

Bar struggled with drinking and was arrested for a DUI, requiring him to wear an ankle monitor. “Our relationship isn’t perfect and we do struggle here and there, but we’re committed to making it work,” Ashley explained.

Once the couple seemed to work out their issues, they planned a getaway to Pismo Beach in California, where Bar proposed to Holly on the boardwalk.

Before the proposal, Bar talked to his friend, telling him, “I stepped out and got a nice ring. We’ve been running smooth for [like a] year now. Why now? We in a position to, it’s nerve-wracking to make sure it’s going to be right, as far as the setting. But otherwise, I’m excited.”

The couple’s rocky relationship has Teen Mom 2 fans confused

Although it seemed like the two were off-again after his arrest, Ashley came to Bar’s defense when she tweeted, “You don’t have to like me and Bar . We like each other . Duh . Y’all back and forth like the wind with your opinions anyways 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Bar made headlines a few weeks ago when he was arrested for willful discharge of a firearm. Shortly after news of his arrest broke, Bar and Ashley unfollowed each other and Ashley scrubbed her social media of Bar’s pics.

Meanwhile, on Teen Mom 2, Bar finally passed the GED test, and Ashley planned him a surprise party, which Bar’s mom claimed was fabricated for the show, but Ashley denied it was scripted.

Fans of the show can catch up with what else has been keeping Bar and Ashley busy now that the new season of Teen Mom 2 is underway and follow the couple’s up-and-down relationship.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

