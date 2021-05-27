Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Teen Mom 2: Candace Owens paints Jenelle Evans and David Eason in a good light in pre-interview speech


Jenelle Evans and David Eason formerly of Teen Mom 2 and Candace Owens
Political commentator Candace Owens had Jenelle Evans and David Eason on her talk show and had only nice things to say about them. Pic credit: MTV and Fox News/YouTube

Candace Owens had Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason as guests on her talk show this week and had only kind things to say about both of them.

Jenelle announced that she would be appearing on The Candace Owens Show on Tuesday night for an exclusive interview.

On Tuesday, Candace went live on her Instagram account to do a pre-show video two hours before air time and talked about meeting Jenelle and David.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Candace revealed that she used to watch Jenelle on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2 and called her story the ‘wildest’ one of all the moms

The 32-year-old talk show host said that Jenelle reached out to her team and requested to be on the show, and Candace told her crew to book her for the gig, stating it would be interesting to hear about Jenelle’s experience on MTV.

monsterscriticsreality

778 1,486

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

House drama! Teen Mom 2 fans are taking aim at Kail Lowry after she shared a photo of her boys at ...

View

May 26

32 2
Open
House drama! Teen Mom 2 fans are taking aim at Kail Lowry after she shared a photo of her boys at her new home site. Fans are putting her on blast for moving as often as she does. See what fans are saying and catch up on Kail's "moves" at our #linkinbio!⁠ ⁠ (📸: MTV)⁠ ----------⁠ #teenmom #teenmom2 #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #newhouse #youngmom #homesite #construction #newhome #ridicule #underfire #fanhate #youngmom #16andpregnant #realitytvmom #mom #realitytvshow #reality #explorepage⁠

House drama! Teen Mom 2 fans are taking aim at Kail Lowry after she shared a photo of her boys at her new home site. Fans are putting her on blast for moving as often as she does. See what fans are saying and catch up on Kail's "moves" at our #linkinbio!⁠

(📸: MTV)⁠
----------⁠
#teenmom #teenmom2 #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #newhouse #youngmom #homesite #construction #newhome #ridicule #underfire #fanhate #youngmom #16andpregnant #realitytvmom #mom #realitytvshow #reality #explorepage⁠ ...

32 2

Candace went on to say that Jenelle was “very likable,” and that she was “very surprised” at how very put together the former reality star was. She referred to her as very kind-hearted, very gentle, and very self-deprecating.

She revealed that Jenelle opened up and talked about the infamous dog shooting, her past drug addictions, arrests, and was an open book. Candace told her followers that Jenelle didn’t ask for any questions to be off-topic before the interview took place.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Mentioning that Jenelle gave MTV nine years of her life, Candace said the network then just “dropped her like a ‘hot potato’ after David shot the family dog.

Candace referred to David Eason as a ‘standup guy’

Owens admitted that she did not have the best opinion of David Eason going into the interview, and added that MTV did a “really good job” of presenting him as a bad guy.

Candace noted that David stood up straight, shook her hand, thanked her for having them on the show, and said he was a hard worker. She seemed to imply that he got a bad rap because of how the network portrayed him, and not necessarily from his behavior.

Candace commended Jenelle on her sobriety and was ‘pleasantly surprised’ with her and David

She felt it was obvious that Jenelle is currently not on drugs, and felt it was commendable she got off heroin, saying she got to see the “adult side” of Jenelle, not the child we saw on TV.

She was “pleasantly surprised” with how they come across in person, and was happy to give them a platform to speak out about all of the things for which they’ve been canceled.

Jenelle can’t seem to escape the drama in her life

Jenelle seems to have drama surrounding her whatever she does in her personal life. Off-camera, the former Teen Mom 2 star is battling with her mother, Barbara, over custody of her eldest son, Jace.

She recently hinted at her own show after mentioning that her contract with MTV has finally expired, and has even started a page for her own podcast.

Jenelle wasn’t successful in launching her podcast, GirlS**t, and instead got fired from the gig before she even started, although she denied it.

Now that her contract with MTV has expired, what will Jenelle’s next business move be? Whatever she decides, it’s a safe bet that she’ll be announcing it via social media as soon as it happens.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

Mona Wexler
Latest posts by Mona Wexler (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x