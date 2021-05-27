Teen Mom 2: Candace Owens paints Jenelle Evans and David Eason in a good light in pre-interview speech

Political commentator Candace Owens had Jenelle Evans and David Eason on her talk show and had only nice things to say about them. Pic credit: MTV and Fox News/YouTube

Candace Owens had Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason as guests on her talk show this week and had only kind things to say about both of them.

Jenelle announced that she would be appearing on The Candace Owens Show on Tuesday night for an exclusive interview.

On Tuesday, Candace went live on her Instagram account to do a pre-show video two hours before air time and talked about meeting Jenelle and David.

Candace revealed that she used to watch Jenelle on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2 and called her story the ‘wildest’ one of all the moms

The 32-year-old talk show host said that Jenelle reached out to her team and requested to be on the show, and Candace told her crew to book her for the gig, stating it would be interesting to hear about Jenelle’s experience on MTV.

Candace went on to say that Jenelle was “very likable,” and that she was “very surprised” at how very put together the former reality star was. She referred to her as very kind-hearted, very gentle, and very self-deprecating.

She revealed that Jenelle opened up and talked about the infamous dog shooting, her past drug addictions, arrests, and was an open book. Candace told her followers that Jenelle didn’t ask for any questions to be off-topic before the interview took place.

Mentioning that Jenelle gave MTV nine years of her life, Candace said the network then just “dropped her like a ‘hot potato’ after David shot the family dog.

Candace referred to David Eason as a ‘standup guy’

Owens admitted that she did not have the best opinion of David Eason going into the interview, and added that MTV did a “really good job” of presenting him as a bad guy.

Candace noted that David stood up straight, shook her hand, thanked her for having them on the show, and said he was a hard worker. She seemed to imply that he got a bad rap because of how the network portrayed him, and not necessarily from his behavior.

Candace commended Jenelle on her sobriety and was ‘pleasantly surprised’ with her and David

She felt it was obvious that Jenelle is currently not on drugs, and felt it was commendable she got off heroin, saying she got to see the “adult side” of Jenelle, not the child we saw on TV.

She was “pleasantly surprised” with how they come across in person, and was happy to give them a platform to speak out about all of the things for which they’ve been canceled.

Jenelle can’t seem to escape the drama in her life

Jenelle seems to have drama surrounding her whatever she does in her personal life. Off-camera, the former Teen Mom 2 star is battling with her mother, Barbara, over custody of her eldest son, Jace.

She recently hinted at her own show after mentioning that her contract with MTV has finally expired, and has even started a page for her own podcast.

Jenelle wasn’t successful in launching her podcast, GirlS**t, and instead got fired from the gig before she even started, although she denied it.

Now that her contract with MTV has expired, what will Jenelle’s next business move be? Whatever she decides, it’s a safe bet that she’ll be announcing it via social media as soon as it happens.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.