Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones reveals she was in a relationship with a girl for four years

Ashley Jones revealed that she was in a relationship with a woman. Pic credit: MTV

The newest cast member on Teen Mom 2, Ashley Jones, revealed that she has previously dated a woman.

Ashley and her fiance, Bar Smith, joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 last season.

Ashley replaced Chelsea Houska’s spot on the cast when Chelsea decided to walk away from the Teen Mom franchise after 10 seasons on the show.

Teen Mom 2 fans have watched Ashley and Bar’s relationship go through plenty of ups and downs over the years.

Over the weekend, Ashley took some time to answer some questions from curious fans who wanted to know about Ashley’s relationship history.

Teen Mom 2’s Ashley Jones: ‘I was with a girl for four years’

Ashley took to her Instagram Stories to field an array of questions from her followers.

One question to Ashley read, “Do you like girls and have you ever been with a girl?”

In an answer that many fans might find surprising, Ashley answered, “I was with a girl for four years.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Ashley didn’t clarify whether her relationship with a woman was before she met Bar. Given their relationship timeline, though, it makes sense that she dated a girl before dating Bar.

Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Ashley’s sexuality is the latest among the Teen Mom franchise cast members’ to come to light.

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG announced this season that she’s bisexual and also shared that she was in a previous relationship with a woman.

However, Teen Mom OG viewers felt that Amber was using her bisexuality to create a storyline and distract from her flawed parenting.

Ashley Jones’ relationship with Bar Smith

Ashley and Bar have been through some difficult times together. Ashley revealed on her castmate Kail Lowry’s podcast that she and Bar were once homeless and living in a trap house when she became pregnant with their daughter, Holly.

Despite their difficult past, Ashley and Bar seem to be doing well these days, with each of them focusing on bettering themselves and their image.

Ashley recently announced the opening of her salon, Aries Beauty Studio in Modesto, California, after graduating from community college earlier this year.

Bar has been undergoing laser tattoo removal on his face while working on his rap career.

While working on their relationship and bettering themselves individually, Ashley and Bar have been fending off rumors that they’re expecting baby number three.

Ashley recently gained some weight, which she admitted she did on purpose, and fans and critics can’t seem to stop asking whether she’s pregnant.

“I appreciate everyone being concerned lol, but I am def not pregnant,” Ashley told her fans. “Just 40 lbs heavier and happy about it. You can expect to spend 2021-24 without seeing a pregnancy announcement ❤”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.