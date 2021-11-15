Ashley Jones addresses her recent weight gain amid pregnancy rumors, Bar Smith shows his support

Bar Smith is loving Ashley Jones’s new curves. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2’s Ashley Jones fended off more pregnancy rumors amid her recent weight gain and proved that she’s loving her curvier body.

Ashley has been receiving DMs from fans and critics who are certain the Teen Mom 2 star is expecting baby number two.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Ashley got fed up with the constant rumors that she’s pregnant after admitting to gaining some weight.

The 24-year-old Teen Mom 2 star told her followers that she’s “annoyed” by the pregnancy rumors and assured them she won’t be sharing any pregnancy news, if and when she is expecting.

Teen Mom 2 fans still think Ashley Jones looks pregnant

Now, Ashley is addressing pregnancy rumors once again after continually receiving messages from followers who won’t give up the notion she might be expecting another baby.

Teen Mom Shaderoom on Instagram shared a screenshot of Ashley’s recent comment on social media in response to a remark about Ashley being pregnant with the caption, “Ashley looks good period!”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“Sis is giving very much pregnant [vibes],” the comment to Ashley from social media read.

Ashley responded, “I wonder when I will have this baby y’all keep talking about 😂.”

In the comments section of the post, Ashley received some support from her fiance and baby daddy, Bar Smith, who admitted that he loves Ashley’s new curves.

Ashley Jones and fiance Bar Smith are loving her new curves

“People act like people don’t gain weight 😭,” Bar commented. “she thick and I like it shidddddd 😆 be having fun.”

Ashley also showed up in the comments of the post and noted that although she appreciates the concern from everyone, she wanted to make it clear that she isn’t expecting a baby any time soon.

“I appreciate everyone being concerned lol , but I am def not pregnant,” Ashley wrote in the comments.

“Just 40 lbs heavier and happy about it . You can expect to spend 2021-24 without seeing a pregnancy announcement ❤️,” Ashley added.

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

The Teen Mom 2 couple has been enjoying each other’s company lately and got a rise out of their fans recently when they had fun dressing as an elderly couple for Halloween.

Ashley recently announced the opening of her salon, Aries Beauty Studio, in Modesto, California as she continues to work on her nursing degree.

Bar has been working on his rap career and cleaning up his image, which includes removing his face tattoos.

Ashley and Bar are already parents to one child, their three-year-old daughter, Holly, and it looks like at least for now, they’re happy with the size of their family just the way it is.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.