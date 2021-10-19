Amber Portwood claims she isn’t using her bisexuality for a storyline after backlash from Teen Mom OG fans

Amber Portwood responded to claims she came out as bisexual to boost her storyline on Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

After facing backlash from Teen Mom OG fans for trying to create a storyline, Amber Portwood claimed that wasn’t the reason she came out as bisexual.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Amber came out as bisexual during an episode of Teen Mom OG.

Amber told her mom that she had “been bisexual” but later went into detail about her sexuality with one of MTV’s producers during the next episode of Teen Mom OG.

After Amber came out, many Teen Mom OG viewers responded and they weren’t surprised by Amber’s sexuality. However, they thought she was using it to create a storyline for herself.

The 31-year-old mom of two caught wind of what Teen Mom OG fans have been saying about using her sexuality to create a storyline and she refuted the claims.

Over the weekend, Amber took to Instagram Live to calmly address the claims, unlike her typically off-the-wall, profanity-laden social media rants.

Amber insisted that she wasn’t faking anything about her sexuality, the claims she made about being attracted to women, or even being in a relationship with a woman for eight months while she was in her 20s.

“I just wanted to come on here and say thank you to everyone who has been supportive since the last show, even though there’s been just a little bit of hate that’s [come] my way,” Amber began her video, as reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Amber admitted that it’s “still kind of scary to say [I’m bisexual] in front of people,” and went on to talk about knowing she was bisexual at the age of 12.

“I’ve been dealing with being bisexual since I was 12, but not really acting on it until I was older, obviously,” Amber added. “Coming out at the age of 31 after so many years, it really took a lot — thank you guys for accepting me for who I am.”

Amber says coming out wasn’t ‘for the show’

Amber then reassured her fans that her coming out was not a ploy to enhance her storyline on Teen Mom OG.

“This wasn’t fake, guys,” Amber convincingly told her fans. “It was not for the show.”

Amber was admittedly apprehensive about her baby daddy Gary Shirley finding out about her sexuality and felt that it might “embarrass” him or their daughter, Leah.

As far as why Amber waited so long to come out, she just felt that it was the right time, and wants to continue on the path of being open and honest with her followers.

“I just felt it was time, because I’m always talking about being authentic and things like that,” Amber continued. “If I keep on saying that I’m honest and authentic and I don’t give you guys everything, then I won’t feel that way.”

Amber’s calm Instagram Live was in stark contrast to the one she recorded just last week when she blamed her large pupils on medication and bad lighting.

Amber surely has been through a lot over the years, as Teen Mom OG fans have witnessed on the show and off-camera.

Between her strained relationship with her daughter Leah, her past drug addiction and jail time, domestic violence issues, and losing custody of her children (Amber also shares her son James with her ex Andrew Glennon), it certainly seems that Amber’s sexuality is the least of her worries at the moment.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.