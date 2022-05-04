Survivor spoilers: Who goes home tonight?

The Survivor 42 final eight castaways battle it out. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor spoilers for the May 4 episode of the show may have already been leaked online.

At the start of Survivor 42, Episode 10, eight players will be left in the game, but someone else is getting eliminated at Tribal Council.

As seen in the picture above, the final eight castaways are Omar Zaheer, Jonathan Young, Drea Wheeler, Mike Turner, Maryanne Oketch, Hai Giang, Romeo Escobar, and Lindsay Dolashewich.

On the last episode of Survivor 42, two people got eliminated, with Tori Meehan and Rocksroy Bailey becoming jury members. They await the opportunity to vote on the winner of the show.

Who goes home on Survivor 42 tonight?

A rumored Survivor 42 boot order was allegedly leaked online, spelling out when each cast member is going to get eliminated from the game. While the list has not been officially authenticated, it has been correct to this point.

It appears that Hai Giang will become the 10th person voted off of Survivor 42 and the 11th person eliminated overall (Jackson Fox was medically removed). This would make Hai the fourth member of the jury.

As a reminder, Hai’s potentially final episode as a competitor arrives on Wednesday, May 4 at 8/7c on CBS. Fans will need to tune in to find out exactly what leads to the end of his time in Fiji.

Omar has a plan in the works! It all unfolds tonight on a brand new #Survivor!🏝️ pic.twitter.com/DBvDQBIJNz

More news from Survivor

The Survivor 42 winner may have been leaked as well, showing fans which one of the castaways is going to leave Fiji with $1 million. It will be interesting to see if the information online turns out to be correct.

No matter how this season comes to a close, CBS has already ordered Survivor 43 for Fall 2022 and Survivor 44 for Spring 2023. This means that there are many more new episodes of the show awaiting Survivor fans in the following television season.

The other great news is that it looks like production on Survivor 43 has already begun. This means the castaways for the next season are already in Fiji.

For Survivor fans who also watch Beyond the Edge, the first season is ending for the new reality competition show. And ahead of the big ending, CBS released a synopsis and teaser for the Beyond the Edge season finale.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.