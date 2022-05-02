Beyond the Edge season finale synopsis revealed

The cast making fire on Beyond the Edge Season 1. Pic credit: CBS

A Beyond the Edge season finale episode synopsis was revealed for the big two-hour event.

Arriving on the night of Wednesday, May 18, fans of the show are going to get to watch two hours of action involving the final people left in the competition.

To this point, seven episodes for Beyond the Edge Season 1 have aired, with upcoming content slated to debut on May 4, May 11, and then May 18.

Billed as a show that is like Survivor for celebrities, nine people took on the challenge of competing for charity down in Panama. Nine celebrities may have begun the season, but they won’t all be standing on the final day.

A quick recap for Beyond the Edge Season 1

Three people have been knocked out of the show through the first seven episodes. Former NBA star Metta World Peace quit, country singer Lauren Alaina was removed due to an injury, and reality TV star Eboni K. Williams left due to a tooth infection.

So far, Colton Underwood from The Bachelor has raised the most money for his charity, followed by NFL star Ray Lewis and Full House star Jodie Sweetin.

Beyond the Edge Episode 10 synopsis

“After an inspiring and challenging season filled with emotion, only a few celebrities remain in the running to be named the winner, raising the most money for their charity, on the season finale followed by a reunion show (9:00-11:00 PM), hosted by Mauro Ranallo,” reads the full synopsis CBS has released for the Beyond the Edge season finale.

Just how many celebrities will there be still competing for money on the season finale? We will all have to tune in to find out who had the toughness to last all 14 days in Panama, as well as which celebrity became the first Beyond the Edge champion.

As a reminder, Season 1, Episode 10 (the finale) airs on Wednesday, May 18.

Beyond the Edge airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.