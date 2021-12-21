Survivor 41 winner Erika Casupanan got paid well, but so did Xander Hastings and DeShawn Radden

Erika Casupanan, DeShawn Radden, and Xander Hastings got paid well on Survivor 41. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Erika Casupanan was named the Survivor 41 winner and in addition to receiving the title of Sole Survivor, she also won the $1 million prize.

Even though Xander Hastings and DeShawn Radden did not win Survivor 41, they still walked away with some very nice cash prizes.

Much like on Big Brother, simply making it to the end of the season yields a really nice cash prize. It means that even though Xander and DeShawn are likely disappointed at not winning the million dollars, they did pretty well for making it far on the 26-day season.

And this is all in addition to the Survivor stipends that everyone gets for just appearing on a season of the show.

Xander Hastings and DeShawn Radden got Survivor 41 prize money

If the prize money remained the same for the Survivor 41 cast as it has been for past seasons, then second place won an additional $100,000 and third place took home an additional $85,000 (that number being in addition to the season stipend).

This means that DeShawn won an additional $100,000 for getting that vote from Danny McCray and that Xander won an additional $85,000 for making it all the way to the end.

Quite a few Survivor fans are still debating the Season 41 results, but the final three castaways definitely did well for themselves by surviving through all the twists and turns in Fiji.

Survivor 42 now on the horizon at CBS

Now that the Fall 2021 season has come to a close, it’s really time to start looking forward to the Survivor 42 cast. We will get to see them take center stage this spring on CBS.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The rumored names of the new cast have already been leaked, and the Survivor 42 cast bios can be viewed here. That information is likely to be confirmed a bit later by CBS, but since the new season doesn’t begin airing episodes until March 2022, we still have some time to wait.

The first Survivor 42 TV promo can be watched here. It gives us all a glimpse at what’s to come and serves as a reminder that the new season was also filmed in Fiji.

For Survivor fans who want to take one last look back at the season that just ended, the Ponderosa video for Heather Aldret was released and it is a lot of fun to watch. Survivor fans didn’t really get to know Heather that well during this season, and this is a great look behind the scenes at a very fun person.

Rewatching this got me ugly crying in the club @RicardFoye 😭 https://t.co/O21L15eERu — Xander Hastings (@hastings_xander) December 21, 2021

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 on CBS.