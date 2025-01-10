Sister Wives viewers think Kody is ‘turning’ on Robyn and treats her like ‘crap’

The honeymoon phase of Kody and Robyn Brown’s monogamous marriage is over.

According to Sister Wives viewers, the couple has nothing else to look forward to, and their relationship has turned sour.

With three divorces under his belt, Kody struggles with being married to only one wife, while Robyn still clings to the hope that Kody’s exes will reconcile with him.

In last Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, viewers felt a scene with Kody and Robyn was very “telling” about their marriage status.

As viewers watched, Robyn took a spill on her ATV while having some fun with Kody.

For a second, Kody feared he may have had to call for a life flight, given that Robyn lay on the ground motionless after being thrown from her four-wheeler.

Luckily, though, Robyn was okay despite the accident.

After the wreck, Robyn complained about Kody yelling at her and calling her a “crazy” driver.

Sister Wives fans call out Kody for his ‘telling’ ATV scene

Kody’s behavior rubbed Sister Wives viewers the wrong way, between taking off Robyn Brown‘s helmet without knowing whether she was injured and chastising her driving skills.

On Reddit, u/Diredragons created a post called “Kody Treated Robyn Like Crap,” detailing the events of the ATV scene.

The Redditor proposed some theories for Kody’s behavior: either Kody is losing interest in Robyn but is staying out of convenience, or the scene was staged to create drama and garner sympathy for Robyn.

Theories are shared. Pic credit: u/Diredragons/Reddit

Fellow Sister Wives fans chimed in, sharing their hypotheses.

One viewer called the scene a “telling” one, calling out Kody for not giving Robyn enough time or taking enough time to ensure she was okay.

“Look at how Kody talks to soulmate #1, Meri. That will be Robyn someday,” another Redditor commented in response.

u/CaterpillarWitch surmised that Kody is “turning” on Robyn by blaming her more and dismissing her remarks.

“It’s really only a matter of time before Robyn is treated like Meri/Janelle/Christine,” the comment continued. “Kody can’t help himself. The honeymoon’s over.”

A fourth Sister Wives fan felt Kody blamed Robyn for pressing him to reconcile his marriages with Janelle and Meri.

“I honestly get why he wants her to shut up about it,” they continued. “It’s over, stop trying to hang onto it.”

Sister Wives fans have some thoughts. Pic credit: u/Diredragons/Reddit

Robyn admits she and Kody’s marriage has gone downhill since his three divorces

Robyn has said that since Kody’s other three wives kicked him to the curb, she’s been left to deal with the emotional recoil.

The 46-year-old mom of five admitted that her marriage to Kody is the “worst” it’s been since Christine, Janelle, and Meri bid Kody adieu and that Kody “picks fights” with her over “dumb” things.

According to a Sister Wives source, Robyn has had enough of Kody’s shenanigans and may be ready to pull the plug on their marriage.

The insider told The Sun, “They’ve been unhappy since everything fell apart, but even more so now, it’s getting worse.”

The source claimed that Kody is a completely different person as a monogamist.

“He’s angry, and he’s volatile, and he doesn’t like anybody that’s not worshiping him,” they alleged.

In Season 18 of Sister Wives, Kody admitted that he considered leaving Robyn as a way to “punish” himself.

He also shared that his personality change and tendency to overshare everything on his mind have been “turn-offs” for Robyn.

While rumors continue to swirl that Robyn and Kody are heading for Splitsville, Kody’s exes, Christine, Janelle, and Meri, have moved on from their once-polygamous marriage and it’s clear they are better for it.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.