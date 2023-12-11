Sister Wives: Kody says he’s thought about leaving Robyn: ‘I wanted to punish myself’

Kody Brown admittedly sabotaged his relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

During Part 3 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, Kody and Robyn opened up to host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan about the state of their marriage after Christine and Janelle left Kody and the family.

Robyn shared that Kody has been angry amid his splits while she has been in a state of mourning.

The 54-year-old father of 18 revealed that out of frustration and anger, he began to sabotage himself and his marriage to Robyn.

“I wanted to punish myself,” Kody told Suki.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I thought of myself leaving Robin and having another lover and looking at this lover and going, ‘I don’t love you. I’m in love with another woman. I’m in love with a woman that I left because I was too much a piece of s**t to manage the relationship,'” Kody added.

Kody Brown admits he’s ‘destroyed himself’ during the Sister Wives Tell All

Kody also divulged that his embarrassment from two of his wives leaving him caused his self-deprecating behavior.

“These are my demons, and that’s like doing something that destroys myself,” Kody continued.

Kody also admitted that his anger became a “turn-off” for Robyn, as was his tendency to overshare everything on his mind.

“There’s some things in a man’s mind that should never be expressed coming up,” Kody confided.

Kody and Robyn are a match made in Heaven

Kody likely felt remorse for taking out his anger on Robyn because, as he divulged this season on Sister Wives, she was the only one of his four wives he ever was truly in love with.

Kody explained that when he became a polygamist in the 1990s, his focus became the principle of plural marriage, and he didn’t pay any mind to the women he was choosing to become his brides.

Although Kody claimed he loved all of his wives, he never “suffered in a fit of passion” with Meri, Janelle, and Christine, as he did with Robyn.

In Kody’s faith, marriage is considered a sacred and eternal covenant — even when there are four marriages involved.

The former polygamist once advocated for having multiple wives, but he’s since become a monogamist with Robyn, and it appears he’s okay with that.

Robyn has sworn that she never wanted Kody to herself, and her dream was to grow old alongside her sister wives.

But many Sister Wives fans have felt differently and believed that Kody and Robyn have aimed for a monogamous relationship from the start — if that was the case, they’ve made their wish come true.

Part 4 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, December 17, at 10/9c on TLC.