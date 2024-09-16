Sister Wives: Robyn admits she and Kody are the ‘worst’ they’ve been in their marriage

Things aren’t going so great in Robyn and Kody Brown‘s marriage.

In tonight’s Season 19 premiere episode of Sister Wives, Robyn admits that she and Kody are struggling since his other three wives left him.

Kody and Robyn attend Mykelti’s baby sprinkle for her twins, Ace and Archer. As if the tension of seeing Christine wasn’t enough, Robyn reveals that she and Kody are having some major marital issues.

“We’re probably doing the worst we’ve ever done in our marriage,” Robyn tells TLC’s cameras during a solo confessional.

Robyn continues to open up about how Kody is confused about who he should blame for Christine, Janelle, and Meri leaving their plural marriage.

“It’s been tough. It’s been tough between us,” Robyn continues. “He doesn’t know who to blame: himself or one of the other wives.”

Kody fears that Robyn is going to reject him like Christine, Janelle, and Meri did

Robyn notes that Kody feels a lot of rejection, so she’s waiting for the other shoe to drop in their marriage.

“And so I think he’s kind of looking at me going, are you going to reject me too? And so I’m on my toes,” Robyn admits.

The 45-year-old adds that she’s constantly working to ensure Kody isn’t “sabotaging” their relationship.

Robyn is still holding onto hope

In Season 18, we watched Kody’s marriage to Janelle take a nosedive. Off-camera, we know that Kody and Janelle have already broken things off for good.

But Robyn is still hopeful that Kody and Janelle will be able to reconcile their marriage. And with Meri ending things with Kody, Robyn admits things are even worse with Kody.

As Robyn shares, there are no “resources” to help her navigate through a marriage to a man who is going through multiple divorces, so she’s trying to figure it out for herself.

Robyn feels helpless in her marriage and misses the camaraderie she once shared with her sister wives and the experience of having a large family.

Kody and Robyn are reportedly headed for Splitsville

These days, Kody and Robyn live separately from the rest of the family with their five children, Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella.

The couple recently listed their Flagstaff, Arizona home for sale, sparking rumors that they might be headed for divorce.

Reportedly, Kody has changed drastically since going through three divorces, and it’s taking a toll on Robyn, and she’s had enough.

Season 19 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c on TLC.