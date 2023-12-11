Sister Wives Tell All: Robyn says Kody ‘picks fights’ with her all the time

Kody Brown’s anger about Christine and Janelle leaving him has transferred to his relationship with Robyn.

Robyn opened up about the way Kody has been dealing with two of his wives leaving him during a sit-down with Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan during the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All.

The Sister Wives star revealed that Kody’s way of dealing with two women leaving him was to sabotage his relationship with Robyn.

When Suki asked Robyn to explain how Kody had sabotaged their marriage, she shared, “He picks fights with me.”

When Suki continued to press Robyn and asked her what kinds of things Kody picks fights about, she answered, “Dumb things.”

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Okay, like we’re in different places,” Robyn continued, explaining that she and Kody are dealing with Christine and Janelle leaving in very different ways.

Sister Wives admission: Robyn says she’s mourning while Kody expresses his anger

According to Robyn, Kody’s way of dealing with the loss of two wives was to become angry, while she claimed she was in a “state of mourning” following the “bomb” that went off in their family.

As Sister Wives fans learned, Christine was the first of Kody’s wives to leave in 2021, followed by Janelle in 2022.

We watched the demise of Kody and Meri’s spiritual covenant come to an end during the Season 18 finale after years of Meri holding on to hope, making her the third of Kody’s wives to jump ship.

Robyn’s comments to Suki aligned with Kody’s — the TLC star admitted that amid his divorces, he began to sabotage himself and his marriage to Robyn.

Kody felt like he wanted to punish himself, and so his actions began to affect Robyn.

Admittedly, Kody was embarrassed that his wives left their plural union, particularly Christine.

Three of Kody’s four wives have left in the last two years

Christine and Kody remained spiritually married for nearly 30 years before she pulled the plug and moved back to Utah, where she ended up meeting the love of her life, David Woolley.

Robyn also dished to Suki that Christine’s leaving caused Kody to distrust women in general, and caused more problems in their marriage than ever before.

Kody was scared that every other woman in his life would act like Christine, so he put his guard up, according to Robyn.

Now that Janelle and Meri have followed in Christine’s footsteps and called it quits with Kody, he’s adjusting to life as a monogamist with Robyn, and despite what he says, he seems to be handling having one wife just fine.

Part 4 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, December 17, at 10/9c on TLC.