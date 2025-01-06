Sister Wives: ‘Speed demon’ Robyn gets tossed from ATV during ride with Kody

Robyn Brown was involved in a scary accident in Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives.

The TLC star and her husband, Kody Brown, decided to take their ATVs out for a ride near their Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Kody planned to take Robyn to the pond to watch the sunset, but things soon took a sudden and frightening turn.

As Robyn explained, she is a seasoned ATV rider, having ridden four-wheelers since she was a teenager. But even experienced riders can suffer accidents, as Robyn proved on Sunday night.

“I like the speed. I like, just kind of, taking jumps,” Robyn confessed. “I like, you know, going over some crazy terrain.”

According to Kody, Robyn is a bit of a “speed demon,” but this time, her love of adventure cost her.

Robyn is thrown from her four-wheeler in a scary Sister Wives segment

During the ATV scene, as Kody explained, he and Robyn crisscrossed paths and went in opposite directions.

Robyn saw Kody in her peripheral vision, and to avoid crashing into him, she took a sharp turn on a sand hill.

When her ATV hit an unexpected bump, Robyn was tossed from her four-wheeler and hurled onto the ground.

Robyn groaned when she landed on her back. She didn’t move, causing panic among Kody and the camera crew.

Kody dismounted his ATV and ran to Robyn’s aid, with the camera operator running frantically in tow.

Kody was concerned he may need to call for a life flight, but as he examined Robyn, it appeared she wasn’t badly injured.

Robyn revealed that she hit her head “really hard” upon impact but, luckily, was wearing a helmet. Still, she suffered some whiplash and, at one point, was seeing stars.

“I was having too much fun,” Robyn admitted.

Kody started ‘yelling’ at Robyn after her crash

Once Kody realized Robyn wasn’t hurt too badly, he chastised her.

“You better respect your horse,” Kody told his wife, calling her a “crazy” driver.

During a confessional, Robyn told TLC’s producers, “Kody ran over and started yelling at me, which was funny, and I was like, ‘Dude!'”

“Like I just got hurt. I need, like, love and tenderness, not, ‘Hey, what are you doing?!'” Robyn admitted.

Once Robyn convinced Kody she was feeling alright, they trekked up to the top of the hill to watch the sunset as planned.

Robyn’s ATV accident was briefly featured in a Sister Wives Season 19 clip

TLC teased Robyn Brown‘s accident in a Sister Wives trailer posted in November 2024. However, the clip didn’t identify the accident victim since Robyn wore a helmet.

Kody’s remarks just before the accident implied something terrible had happened as he declared, “This is the end of this family, right here, right now.”

However, Kody seemingly referred to the demise of their plural family.

Robyn is still trying to convince Kody to make nice with Janelle

During their time on the hill, Kody and Robyn discussed his broken marriages with Christine, Janelle, and Meri.

Robyn told Kody he hadn’t been himself in a long time and revealed that she had been getting the brunt of his anger.

During their intense chat, Robyn encouraged Kody to reconcile his marriage with Janelle.

But Kody wasn’t willing, especially after reiterating that Janelle wasn’t interested in getting back together with him whatsoever.

Janelle weighed in on Robyn spurring Kody to stay with his second wife.

During her solo confessional, Janelle said, “I think it’s a shame if Kody could be that controlled by Robyn that he would try to stay in a relationship, you know, that wasn’t working.”

“But if she has that much control over him, that’s great,” Janelle added. “They can have that.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.