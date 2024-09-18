Robyn Brown says she’s ‘misunderstood’ and ‘wasn’t made’ for television: ‘It’s not my gig’

Robyn Brown is opening up about who she is off camera.

Sister Wives viewers know Robyn from her on-screen persona, but there is more to the reality TV star than what we see on TLC.

The 45-year-old mom of five recently participated in a Q&A session on Instagram.

In the Reel, Robyn answered questions from TLC’s producers, giving Sister Wives fans a glimpse of who she really is, in a segment called “Get to Know Robyn.”

Robyn kicked off the Q&A by revealing what she would tell her 20-year-old self.

“Stand up for yourself,” Robyn said. “It’s okay to do that.”

Next, Robyn was asked to describe herself in three words. She touted her “attention and effort to make sure people around me are emotionally safe,” admitting she’s “shy” and “very cautious.”

Robyn admits she’s ‘not really made’ for television

Regarding sharing something people may not know about Kody Brown’s wife, Robyn admitted, “I’m really not made for television.”

“It’s not my gig,” she confessed.

When asked to share her simple joys, Robyn said that building Legos with her 12-year-old son, Solomon, makes her happy.

And if Robyn had to title her biography, she says it would be called “Misunderstood.”

In the comments section of the Instagram post, Sister Wives viewers spoke out.

Most criticized Robyn, accusing her of breaking the Brown family apart by “wrecking” Kody’s marriages to Christine, Janelle, and Meri.

Sister Wives viewers take aim at Robyn

“She broke the family!! No [one] cares about her!!” griped one critic.

Another Instagram user wrote, “Excuse me while I puke.”

“No one wants to get [to] know Robyn,” @bcournoyer added.

One Sister Wives viewer called Robyn “unlikeable since day one,” adding that she never wanted polygamy but rather fame and Kody to herself.

“She forgot to say, ‘I’m very manipulative.’ I think that will [describe] her better,” wrote @ritahowardturner.

Robyn and Kody Brown’s marriage is on the rocks

Sister Wives fans have long criticized Robyn. Many believe that she joined the Brown family with only one goal: to have Kody all to herself.

Although that’s the case these days, Robyn says she and Kody’s marriage is the “worst” it’s ever been.

During Sister Wives Season 19 Episode 1, A House Divided Cannot Stand, Robyn revealed that it’s been “tough” between herself and Kody ever since Christine, Janelle, and Meri left him.

Robyn confessed that Kody doesn’t know who to blame, himself or his ex-wives, so he expects Robyn to “reject” him, too.

Robyn revealed that because of Kody’s way of dealing with three back-to-back divorces, she’s “on her toes,” constantly working to ensure that Kody doesn’t “sabotage” their marriage.

In recent weeks, there has been online chatter about a possible divorce between Kody and Robyn.

The rumors intensified after the reality TV couple listed their Flagstaff, Arizona home for sale.

A Sister Wives insider claimed that a divorce is “inevitable” for Robyn and Kody since Robyn desperately wants out of their marriage.

A preview for Season 19 of Sister Wives showed us some major tension between Kody and Robyn, so could there be some truth to the hearsay? Whether or not Kody will become a four-time divorcee remains to be seen.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.