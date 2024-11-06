Sister Wives couple Kody and Robyn Brown sell Flagstaff home weeks after taking it off the market

Kody and Robyn Brown were able to sell their Flagstaff home, despite taking it off the market just weeks ago.

The Sister Wives couple listed their Arizona home in August but removed the listing in October.

Luckily for Kody and Robyn, not only did their home sell, but they sold it for more than their original listing price.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kody and Robyn listed their five-bedroom, four-bathroom home for $1,650,000.

As Realtor.com shows, it’s since been sold for $1,775,000.

The 4,476-square-foot abode was sold on November 4, per the online listing.

Kody and Robyn’s Flagstaff home purchase was a contentious one among the other wives

Kody and Robyn shelled out $890,000 for the spacious home on July 1, 2019.

At the time of the purchase, Kody still had four wives, including Robyn, Janelle, Christine, and Meri.

Kody and Robyn received some friction from the other wives, who contributed financially to the purchase but were not listed on the deed.

Kody and Robyn reportedly moved into an even bigger home in Flagstaff

Reportedly, Kody and Robyn have already purchased another home, opting for an even more expansive living space.

Per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the couple bought a 7,884-square-foot home in Flagstaff for $2.1 million.

Their new home is located 16 miles from their former Flagstaff home, sits on 2.56 acres of land, and features a two-story guest house, an RV garage, and a zipline in the backyard.

The Browns’ living situations explained

While Kody and Robyn settle into their new digs, Kody’s ex-wives have moved on and are enjoying their new homes.

Christine returned to Utah, where she resides in a newly built home with her husband, David Woolley.

Meri also returned to Utah, where she is living while remodeling her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

And Janelle has relocated to North Carolina, where she lives with her eldest daughter, Madison, and her family.

What will happen with Coyote Pass?

Although the Browns are all settled into their new homes, their property at Coyote Pass remains.

The four parcels of land are still not paid off on this season of Sister Wives, filmed in 2022

Janelle propositioned Kody, asking whether he was interested in buying her out.

But instead of talking money, Kody flipped the switch and made the conversation about their romantic relationship.

Kody was hopeful that Janelle would keep her property and build on it, assuming she still wanted to be his spiritual wife.

But Janelle admitted that the ship had sailed.

“I don’t even think we exist in the same universe anymore,” Janelle confessed to Kody.

Janelle admitted that Kody still had a “little hook in her,” but she was so happy living as a single woman that she didn’t foresee a long-term relationship with him.

However, present day, it appears that Kody, Robyn, Christine, Meri, and Janelle have paid off their debt.

Christine sold her land to Kody and Robyn for $10 after purchasing the property for $300,000.

Janelle’s parcel cost $170,000, Meri’s $180,000, and Robyn’s $170,000.

Coyote Pass, as it was divvied up when the Browns purchased it in 2018. Pic credit: TLC

Per The Sun, Kody and Janelle have paid off two parcels.

“The deed of release and full reconveyance for both parcels obtained by The U.S. Sun says the amount owed to Fidelity National Title Agency was ‘fully paid’ on June 2, 2023,” the outlet reported last year.

Now that Coyote Pass is paid off, one question remains: will any of the Browns build on the property or try and sell it for a profit?

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.