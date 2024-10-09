Sister Wives’ Kody and Robyn Brown take Flagstaff home off the market

One month after listing their home for sale, Robyn and Kody Brown have taken it off the market.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Sister Wives stars listed their expansive Flagstaff, Arizona, home on August 29.

The asking price for their spacious, five-bedroom, four-bathroom abode was a cool $1,650,000.

But Kody and Robyn’s plans have changed because they’ve since pulled the listing, per Realtor.com.

As the site reports, Kody and Robyn recently slashed their asking price by $700,000 in an effort to sell it, dropping it to $949,000.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But something caused them to have a change of heart.

Kodys ex-wives helped fund his and Robyn’s home purchase

Kody and Robyn purchased their home in 2019 for $890,000 with the help of the rest of the family.

As Janelle explained this season on Sister Wives, Kody and Robyn purchased their home, but the other three wives contributed financially to the purchase.

While Kody and Robyn own the home, Kody’s exes want to recoup their share of the funds used to purchase it.

Are Kody and Robyn having money problems?

It’s unclear why the couple has opted not to sell their spacious cabin in the woods—but perhaps Kody and Robyn are facing financial hardships.

Online reports recently revealed that one of Kody’s ex-wives, Christine Brown Woolley, filed for custody and child support for their youngest daughter, Truely, last month.

As Us Weekly reported, Christine “asked the court for child support and a domestic relations injunction, which would prevent the two from engaging in domestic violence or harassment and making decisions regarding their children without the other’s approval.”

In addition, Christine also filed to establish paternity of Truely since Kody’s name doesn’t appear on her birth certificate.

At the time of Truley’s birth, which was filmed for an episode of Sister Wives, the Browns were still facing legal implications for living as a plural family in Utah, where polygamy was still illegal.

Therefore, Christine withheld Kody’s name on Truley’s birth certificate to avoid facing any potential charges.

Robyn and Kody’s marital troubles surface

Rumors about alleged trouble in Kody and Robyn’s marriage have been circulated.

Some Sister Wives fans surmised that they listed their house for sale amid a rumored split, but that wouldn’t align with their change of heart to pull their listing.

Since Kody’s other three wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri, divorced him, Robyn has admitted that her husband has changed.

Robyn revealed that the father of 18 frequently “picks fights” with her, and he’s become “angry” since going through three divorces.

Kody even admitted that he has considered leaving Robyn as a way to punish himself.

Viewers watched a rare tiff between the reality TV stars in the latest episode of Sister Wives.

Robyn was adamant that Kody needed to push harder to repair his relationships with his children, several of whom aren’t speaking to him.

Although Sister Wives fans accused them of concocting the argument for the cameras, perhaps Kody and Robyn are really facing some trouble in their marriage.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.