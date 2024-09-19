Sister Wives star Janelle Brown lists son Garrison’s Flagstaff home for sale

Six months after Garrison Brown’s death, his mom, Janelle Brown, is listing his home for sale.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Garrison, 25, was found deceased in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home by his younger brother, Gabriel Brown.

It’s been half a year since Garrison’s untimely passing, and his mom has decided to put his house on the market (as In Touch reports).

Per online records obtained by Monsters and Critics, Garrison’s home is listed for $425,000.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasts 1,441 square feet. It features a gas fireplace, valued ceilings, a fenced backyard, and two assigned parking spots.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The townhome is located just minutes from downtown Flagstaff.

Monsters and Critics can confirm that Garrison purchased the townhome on December 1, 2021, for $329,000.

Garrison Brown’s death was briefly addressed in Season 19 of Sister Wives

Garrison’s suicide shocked the Sister Wives community, and fans of the show were unsure whether the Browns would continue to film after their unimaginable loss.

Once Season 19 of Sister Wives was announced, viewers also wondered if and how Garrison’s death would be addressed on the show.

TLC paid tribute to Kody and Janelle’s son in the opening credits for Season 19 of Sister Wives.

“This season of Sister Wives began filming in late 2022,” the script read.

“On March 5, 2024, Kody and Janelle’s son Garrison passed away,” it continued. “He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.”

Garrison’s sister, Mykelti, was unsure how TLC would tackle her brother’s death this season.

She went on record stating that Garrison’s suicide “shouldn’t be part of” this season’s storyline.

Mykelti also recently spoke out, claiming that “things happened” at Garrison’s funeral involving Robyn that have caused her to stop being “super supportive” of her.

Kody and Janelle Brown break their silence six months after Garrison’s passing

Recently, Garrison’s parents, Kody and Janelle, spoke out for the first time since his passing.

Kody revealed his only regret since Garrison’s death: not taking advantage of their time together.

“The only regret is just, gosh, I would just do that more often,” Kody told PEOPLE. “The only regret is that you didn’t do something. You didn’t take more time.”

Janelle also spoke with the outlet, revealing that Garrison’s issues with substance abuse played a role in his sudden death, calling it one of the “biggest factors.”

Admittedly, Janelle revealed that she often wonders whether there was something she or the rest of the family could have done to prevent Garrison from taking his own life.

But, as she put it, “I think that’s a grief trap because I think ultimately everybody is responsible for their own actions and their own decisions.”

“We did everything. We really did everything that we could have done,” she continued. “And unfortunately, sometimes, that still isn’t enough.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.