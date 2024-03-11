Will the cast of Sister Wives continue to film following Garrison’s unexpected death? Here’s what we know

Will there be a Season 19 of Sister Wives? It’s a question fans of the show have been asking lately.

As the news broke of Kody and Janelle Brown’s son Garrison Brown’s sudden and tragic death, Sister Wives viewers have been left wondering about the future of the show.

As Monsters and Critics reported, 25-year-old Garrison was reportedly found deceased by his brother, Gabriel Brown, in his Flagstaff, Arizona home.

Garrison’s death is reportedly being investigated as a suicide, as he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The news rocked the Brown family and the Sister Wives community, leaving fans of the long-running show curious about its future.

So, will the cast of Sister Wives continue to film, or will Garrison’s passing halt production? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Multiple sources have spoken to news outlets following Garrison’s death, offering information about filming for Sister Wives.

TLC wants to continue the Brown family’s storyline, per a Sister Wives insider

An insider reported to The Sun that Garrison’s unexpected death coincided with “the timeline of filming.”

“The family is normally always filming — whether it’s actual cameras or on their phones,” the source told the outlet.

The insider added, “TLC is going to want to continue the storyline, and fans are going to expect to know what happened to him.”

“I can’t imagine any of this won’t be filmed. I just don’t know how far this will go and how deep the family will get,” they elaborated.

Garrison’s death shocked his family, friends, and fans

One day after Garrison’s shocking death, his biological parents, Kody and Janelle, shared matching posts on Instagram to announce they’d lost their son.

In Janelle’s upload, she wrote, “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him.”

“His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

The rest of Garrison’s loved ones have begun to share their reactions to losing their beloved family member, including his other moms, Meri and Christine Brown.

Garrison’s final text concerned his mom, Janelle

According to TMZ, Janelle sent her son, Gabriel, to check on Garrison after learning of some curious text messages the day before.

Police officers told TMZ that Garrison had sent a group text to some people the Browns work with on Sister Wives.

Janelle told police that Garrison told the group, “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.”

Janelle became aware of Garrison’s message to the group and then began texting with her son.

Janelle and Garrison shared a brief conversation before her second-eldest son stopped responding, which raised a red flag.

That’s when Janelle reportedly contacted her other children to check on Garrison. His brother Gabriel (with whom he was very close) volunteered.

By the time Gabriel arrived at his home on Tuesday, Garrison had reportedly already taken his own life with a handgun.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or ideations, dial 9-8-8 for free and confidential support and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.