Sister Wives: Janelle Brown says substance abuse ‘played a role’ in Garrison’s death

Janelle Brown spoke out for the first time since her son, Garrison’s passing.

Janelle and her ex, Kody Brown, lost their 25-year-old son, Garrison, earlier this year.

The Sister Wives star died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his autopsy revealed that alcohol poisoning was also a factor.

Six months after Garrison’s death, Janelle spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about the details surrounding his untimely passing.

Admittedly, Janelle says that Garrison’s struggles with substance abuse “definitely played a role” in his death.

“I think for him, I would say the substance abuse was really probably one of the biggest factors,” Janelle shared. “I don’t know what we could have done different[ly].”

Janelle says the Brown family was aware of Garrison’s addictions

According to Janelle Brown, she and some of the other Brown family members had “real conversations” with Garrison about his addictions, offering him resources to try and overcome them.

Janelle says that she and Garrison’s loved ones were “always” talking to him, but his addiction was like a “demon,” and “he couldn’t get on top of the battle.”

There are times, Janelle admits, that she wonders whether she and the family could have “done something more.”

“But I don’t know,” she confessed.

“I think that’s a grief trap because I think ultimately everybody is responsible for their own actions and their own decisions,” Janelle added. “We did everything. We really did everything that we could have done. And unfortunately, sometimes, that still isn’t enough.”

“That’s a weird mental game we play with ourselves sometimes when we’re in grief,” Janelle said regarding reliving all of the what-ifs in her mind.

Garrison’s family and community pay tribute to his life

Garrison was found in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home on March 5, 2024.

Garrison’s 22-year-old brother, Gabriel Brown, discovered him deceased in the home.

Shortly after Garrison’s death, Janelle and Kody issued a joint statement to honor their son.

They uploaded a photo of Garrison — a staff sergeant in the Nevada National Guard and a 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry member — in uniform to pay tribute to him.

In the caption, Garrison’s parents called him a “bright spot in the lives of all who knew him.”

“His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away,” Kody and Janelle told their Instagram followers. “We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Several days after Garrison’s death, Janelle shared that a local humane society received more than $13,000 in donations in his name.

The animal shelter called Garrison’s legacy “one of compassion, laughter, and unconditional love.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c on TLC.