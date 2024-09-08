Sister Wives star Janelle Brown reveals whether she’ll remarry: ‘Never again’

Janelle Brown has given up on marriage.

The Sister Wives star was Kody Brown’s spiritual wife for 29 years.

But now that she’s a single woman, she has no desire to become a Mrs. again.

Janelle revealed her feelings on marriage when she and her fellow Sister Wives castmates took part in a lighthearted Q&A with the show’s producers.

TLC shared a video of the Q&A on Instagram in a Reel captioned, “Time for a little word association with the #SisterWives! New season premieres Sunday, Sept 15 at 10/9c.”

In the video, Janelle, Meri, Christine, Robyn, and Kody were asked to reveal what came to mind when they were presented with a certain word or phrase.

Janelle Brown claims she’ll ‘never’ get married again following her divorce from Kody Brown

One of the words was “marriage.”

Janelle was the first to answer, very assuredly telling TLC’s cameras that when she hears the word, she associates it with the thought, “Never again.”

Sister Wives fans may remember that Janelle was married before Kody, and with an interesting twist.

Janelle was married to Meri Brown’s brother, Adam Barber, which meant Meri and Janelle were sisters-in-law before becoming sister wives.

So, after two tries at marriage, Janelle has admittedly given up on the idea of marriage for good.

Kody says his marriage to Robyn is the ‘source of all joy’

Conversely, when Kody was asked what comes to mind when he thinks of the word “marriage,” he said with a smirk, “Now … the source of all joy.”

Kody’s remark seemed to be a dig at his three ex-wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri.

Seemingly, Kody was implying that his monogamous marriage to Robyn was what he wanted all along.

That wouldn’t shock Sister Wives viewers, either. Most fans of the show have accused him and Robyn of forcing the other wives out of their once-polygamous marriage so they could be together alone.

When Robyn was asked to name what she associates with the word “joy,” she calmly answered, “My family … and Kody.”

Although it appears that Robyn and Kody are still going strong based off their Q&A answers, elsewhere, rumors have been swirling that the couple’s marriage is on the rocks.

Are Kody and Robyn headed for a divorce?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, word on the street is that Robyn is preparing to leave Kody for good.

They recently listed their expansive Flagstaff, Arizona home for sale, fueling gossip about an impending split.

Sources close to the duo claim that Robyn is sick and tired of Kody’s behavior and that a divorce is “inevitable.”

Reportedly, Kody has completely changed since Christine, Janelle, and Meri left him, and Robyn can’t handle his increasing anger.

“He’s angry, and he’s volatile, and he doesn’t like anybody that’s not worshiping him,” an insider shared. “He’s just really mad at the world right now. He’s not who he used to be at all.”

Whether or not Robyn and Kody are headed for Splitsville remains to be seen, but in the meantime, the trailer for Season 19 of Sister Wives showed viewers some tension in their seemingly hunky-dory marriage.

In one tense clip from the Season 19 trailer for Sister Wives, Robyn admits to Kody that she’s struggling with “losing respect” for him as they have an argument outside.

Kody’s take on his family’s changed dynamic also hinted at trouble in paradise.

As Kody shares during a solo confessional in the trailer, the state of the Brown family has become “civil war … total civil war.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives premiers on Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c on TLC.