Janelle Brown ‘brought to tears’ as Garrison is remembered with donations in his honor

Janelle Brown is grateful for the good being done in her son Garrison Brown’s honor following his sudden passing.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Garrison was found deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Flagstaff, Arizona home last week.

The news shocked Janelle, the rest of the Brown family, and Sister Wives viewers, who watched Garrison grow up before their eyes on TLC.

Those who knew Garrison knew that the 25-year-old National Guardsman was a huge cat lover.

So, when a local shelter raised over $13,000 in donations honoring Garrison’s love of felines, Janelle was touched by the gesture.

The mom of six took to Instagram this week to upload a photo carousel, including two pics of Garrison with his beloved cats, Catthew, Patches, and Ms. Buttons.

In the caption of her post, Janelle wrote, “I have been brought to tears again. I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsanctuary in Garrison’s name.”

“Thank you all for your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad,” the caption continued.

Sister Wives fans send condolences to Janelle and honor Garrison’s life

Janelle’s post resonated with hundreds of thousands of fans and followers.

Some liked the post, while others flocked to the comments section to send condolences to Janelle and praise what a good mother she is.

“Mama, holding you in my heart. Xo,” wrote one of Janelle’s followers.

Another fan told Janelle they had just donated in Garrison’s memory, noting that Garrison’s “big heart continues to make a difference in the world,” telling Janelle she raised a “good man.”

“We all collectively cried when we heard,” added @jennyfromoneblockover. “This is devastating.”

Sister Wives fans share kind messages. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Instagram user @always_angie_ commented that all the Brown kids are “so sweet,” adding that Janelle’s boys “always touched” their heart.

Others donated to the shelter in Garrison’s memory, expressing how they wished they could do more.

More kind Sister Wives fans. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Flagstaff shelter raises over $13,000 in Garrison’s honor

High Country Human in Flagstaff shared a post on its Instagram feed with a photo of Garrison snuggling with some of his cats.

In the caption, the shelter called Garrison’s love for cats “a heartfelt passion.”

As of Wednesday, March 13, the shelter had raised nearly $13,000 and growing. The donations will feed and house over 150 homeless animals.

Garrison’s last post on Instagram before his death was on February 28, and in it, he announced that he had adopted his third cat, Ms. Buttons.

Garrison saved the 9-year-old cat from being euthanized, writing in the caption that his “savior complex couldn’t suffice.”

