Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown says ex-wife Christine ‘hates’ him because their daughter nearly died

Kody Brown thinks his ex-wife Christine “hated” him because of their youngest daughter, Truely, nearly dying years ago. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Kody Brown thinks his ex-wife Christine Brown “hates” him and blamed it on their youngest daughter nearly dying.

This week’s episode of Sister Wives shows viewers another outdoor, socially distanced meeting between Kody and his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

While the spouses talked about their upcoming plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas, Kody’s strict and “inhumane” rules became a topic of contention once again.

As Sister Wives viewers have seen this season, Christine and Janelle aren’t fully on board with Kody’s protocols for the family, which meant they, and their children, didn’t have physical contact with Kody in nearly an entire year.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown defends sister wife Janelle to Kody

Janelle left the conversation on a bad note and her sister wives understood exactly where she stood on the topic as she told Kody to “f**k off” as she walked away.

Once Janelle stormed off, Christine tried to explain to Kody why Janelle reacted the way she did, explaining that she feels caught in the middle of choosing between Kody or her children.

“Cuz Janelle’s hands were tied, Kody,” Christine tried to make her husband see in front of his other wives Meri and Robyn.

Christine continued, “Janelle is living in a home where her kids are adults and they’re making the decision to hang out socially. And she’s got you on one end of the spectrum and then maybe Gabe on the other end of the spectrum. And she probably feels different every day.”

“She’s getting crap from both sides,” Christine continued to tell Kody, who surprisingly remained silent while she explained Janelle’s stance.

Christine also let Kody know that he could have handled things differently and told him, “Your speech was very forceful,” as Kody rolled his eyes.

During her solo confessional, Christine admitted that her husband was acting irresponsibly as the “leader” of their family by “ignoring half of his family.”

“I think that’s irresponsible,” Christine said of Kody having 18 kids but only seeing a handful of them. “If he is the dad of all these kids… whatever. Everyone’s gotta make their own choices. He does too.”

Kody felt as though he was taking the blame for the rest of the family’s choices to continue to ignore his rules.

Kody Brown says Christine ‘hates’ him because he was ‘negligent’ when Truely nearly died

During his solo confessional, Kody didn’t hold back when he told the camera, “Here’s the thing. This is what I know about myself. I know that if somebody in this family dies, there’s gonna be a bunch of other people I hate because of it.”

Then, Kody admitted, “I think Christine hates me partly because Truely almost died and she thought that I had been negligent. Okay? Changes relationships.”

Sister Wives fans might remember in 2014 when Christine took Truely to the hospital when she was acting lethargic. Kody didn’t seem overly concerned as he was spending time with his fourth wife, Robyn.

Kody continued, “I don’t want to have one of my children die and then me hate the people who weren’t doing the rules and then end up in a divorce with whoever… whoever’s child died, cuz that’s pretty much a given anymore in our culture.”

Little did Kody know that he was about to predict the future – Christine announced her split in November 2021 after 27 years of spiritual marriage.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.