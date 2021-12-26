Sister Wives spoiler: Janelle and Christine Brown skip out on family’s Thanksgiving due to Kody’s strict rules

Kody Brown’s strict pandemic rules meant two of his wives weren’t spending Thanksgiving with the rest of the family. Pic credit: TLC

On this week’s episode of Sister Wives, two of Kody Brown’s wives still aren’t on board with his rules ahead of the holidays, which meant the family was separated for Thanksgiving.

Kody Brown has come under fire for the “inhumane” rules he’s imposed upon his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season on Sister Wives, viewers watched as Kody implemented his rules for the family, further separating him, his wives, and his children.

In this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody’s protocols are the topic once again and this time, his wives stood up to him when it came to his strict rules.

Kody Brown’s wives still disagree on his strict pandemic protocols

Kody called his four wives – Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn – to meet up and go over his rules for the family, which also happen to be the rules he and Robyn imposed upon their nanny.

Kody’s first wife, Meri, wasn’t as affected as much by his rules, as she lives alone and doesn’t interact with others in the family or in public as much as her sister wives.

Janelle and Christine, however, flat out refused to abide by Kody’s rules, especially because they still have older children living at home who also refused to abide by their dad’s strict protocols.

When the topic of the holidays came up between Kody and his wives, Janelle and Christine made it clear that they wouldn’t be attending a Thanksgiving celebration with the rest of the family.

Sister Wives Christine and Janelle Brown skip Thanksgiving with the family

“Aspyn and Mitch have invited me to go there and I will go there,” Christine told Kody of her Thanksgiving plans.

Christine informed the rest of the group that Aspyn and Mitch also invited some of Christine and Kody’s other children and stressed the importance of having a sit-down dinner with family members for Thanksgiving.

When Kody asked Janelle about her plans, she confirmed that she, too, would not be present for Thanksgiving with the rest of the Browns.

However, Janelle did promise to hand out Kody’s list of rules to the rest of her family and said they would abide by them for two weeks before Christmas so they could join the rest of the family for the holiday.

Meanwhile, Meri revealed that she has been following Kody’s rules for some time and Robyn was hopeful that meant they could set up a playdate for Meri to see Solomon and Ariella.

Although Kody offered a solution to Christine – to “change her behavior” by abiding by his rules – she wasn’t having it.

As Sister Wives viewers now know, Kody’s strict rules that physically kept him away from Christine and their biological kids likely played a role in Christine’s split from Kody – after all, Christine admitted that her kids are more important than her relationship with Kody.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.