Sister Wives fans praise Christine Brown for questioning why Robyn Brown has a nanny

Robyn Brown has a nanny and her former sister wife Christine questioned why in a preview for next week’s Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Christine Brown is being praised by Sister Wives viewers for questioning why her now-former sister wife Robyn Brown has a nanny.

During the end of this week’s episode of Sister Wives, a preview showed Christine getting into it with Kody regarding a nanny he hired to help his fourth wife, Robyn.

Christine Brown questions why Kody’s fourth wife Robyn has a nanny

“You have a nanny over. She’s over all the time,” Christine told Kody as they sat on her porch.

“I don’t understand why Ysabel can’t come over and hang out,” Christine continued to tell Kody. “She’s devastated.”

Kody and Christine’s daughter Ysabel underwent back surgery to improve the curvature of her spine caused by scoliosis. Not only did Kody not fly with Ysabel to New Jersey for her surgery, but he also refused to help Christine with Ysabel’s aftercare, post-surgery.

For her turn on the confessional couch, Christine asked the camera, making sure to slowly emphasize each word, “What does the nanny do?”

While the scene switched back outside, Kody told Christine, “Let’s bring the family to a consensus on what we’re gonna do.”

As Sister Wives viewers have watched since last season, Kody Brown imposed some strict, “inhumane” rules on his large, polygamous family in an attempt to avoid spreading COVID-19.

So Sister Wives fans were shocked to hear that he hired a nanny for Robyn. And viewers, along with Christine, are questioning why she needs one in the first place.

Sister Wives fans took to Reddit to discuss the situation in a post called You tell ‘‘em Christine!!! 🥳” that shared a gif of Christine asking the camera during her confessional, “What does the nanny do?”

Sister Wives fans commend Christine Brown for calling out Robyn for having a nanny

One Sister Wives fan called Christine’s rhetorical question the “best line of the series.”

Another agreed and was impressed with Christine’s straightforward approach and commented, “It’s even better that her body language has her leaning into the producer with total indignation…. Love her!!!!”

“I am LIVING for Christine’s ‘take no shite’ take on life this season. She’s holding nothing back and we are HERE FOR IT,” expressed another Sister Wives fan who is loving Christine finding her voice this season.

Another Sister Wives viewer echoed their sentiments, “I’m living for Christine this season, she gives no f**ks and I’m here for it.”

One Redditor mocked the fact that Kody and Robyn were spotted recently shopping at Victoria’s Secret without masks, despite Kody’s rigid pandemic rules.

“The nanny stays with kids so Kody and Robyn can go out maskless to shop at Victoria Secret lol,” their comment read.

Christine hinted that the demise of her marriage to Kody would play out this season and it looks as though she was telling the truth.

Many Sister Wives viewers felt that Kody’s refusal to tend to Ysabel during and after her surgery was Christine’s breaking point in their 27-year-long marriage.

Since this season of Sister Wives was filmed, we know that Christine has moved on from Kody and is happily living her best life in Utah alongside her kids and her granddaughter.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.