Kody Brown and wife Robyn spotted at Victoria’s Secret without face masks despite Kody’s strict COVID-19 rules

A Sister Wives fan recently spotted Kody and Robyn Brown shopping for lingerie and neither of them was wearing masks, despite Kody’s strict COVID-19 protocols.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kody Brown’s family has mostly disagreed with his rigid and “inhumane” COVID-19 protocols.

Sister Wives viewers watched as Kody decided he would be the only family member traveling between his wives’ homes to minimize the spread of the virus, although fans felt his actions defeated the purpose.

The Brown family patriarch even broke down over his family’s “disparity” in behavior regarding his COVID-19 rules that not everyone was willing to follow.

Kody’s coronavirus pandemic rules didn’t sit well with at least two of his wives, Janelle and Christine. Kody’s self-imposed rules may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back in his marriage to Christine, which officially ended last month.

When Kody refused to fly with his and Christine’s teenaged daughter Ysabel for her back surgery due to fear of spreading or contracting COVID-19, Ysabel cried, calling her dad’s priorities “screwed up” and it shocked Sister Wives viewers.

Pics surface of Sister Wives stars Kody and Robyn Brown shopping for lingerie, not wearing face masks

Now, pics have surfaced of Kody and his fourth wife Robyn shopping and neither of them was wearing face masks in public.

A Sister Wives fan took to Reddit to share a post from Facebook in which another fan shared pics after they ran into Kody and Robyn.

Kody and Robyn were doing some shopping at a mall, over two hours driving distance from their home in Flagstaff. According to the fan who ran into them, Kody was obliged to take a selfie with them but told them, “We prefer that you’re socially distanced.”

In the pic taken with the fan, Kody posed while giving the camera his signature peace sign as Robyn stood by his side with her hands clasped in front of her, both of them smiling.

Of course, Sister Wives fans took to the comments section on the Reddit post and had plenty to say about not only the lack of face masks but Kody and Robyn joyfully spending some alone time together shopping for sexy clothing.

Sister Wives fans call out Kody Brown over hypocritical COVID-19 rules

“Interesting that he tore his whole family apart with his convoluted covid rules, and he feels completely at ease maskless indoors with many people who just flew in from god knows where,” wrote one Sister Wives viewer. “Because he just completely lacks basic understanding of infection transmission. This is why he got covid.”

Kody revealed during a fan’s Cameo video that he contracted COVID-19, saying it did “bad things” to him, but he didn’t give any other details, including how he contracted it.

Another one of Kody’s critics noted, “If he honestly cared about social distancing he’d probably have worn a mask. But then he’d not be recognizable.”

“Hmm. No masks? Shopping at a mall? Seems like covid safety is super important to them lol,” another critic snarked.

Robyn was the driving force behind Kody’s strict COVID-19 rules, which isn’t surprising since most Sister Wives fans believe Robyn is Kody’s favored wife.

These pics seem to have validated the opinions of those who think Kody shows favoritism towards Robyn and perhaps Robyn’s plan to have Kody all to herself is working out just the way she wanted.

