Sister Wives star Kody Brown reveals he contracted COVID-19, says it ‘did bad things to me’

Kody Brown told a fan he contracted COVID-19 and it “was really hard.” Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown has been interacting a lot more with his fans lately and he recently revealed that he battled COVID-19 and it “did bad things” to him.

Since Kody’s third wife, Christine Brown, announced her split, Kody has been spending a lot of time recording Cameo videos for his fans.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kody’s fans can receive a personalized video from the Sister Wives star for a $99 fee.

Several of Kody’s recent Cameo videos have made their way to social media, allowing Sister Wives fans a glimpse inside Kody’s life without Christine.

Kody Brown tells Sister Wives fan COVID-19 ‘did bad things’ to him

Recently, Kody sent a Cameo to a fan who had tested positive for COVID-19 and he empathized with her.

Shared by Starcasm, the video (which you can watch here) shows Kody greeting his fan named Mimi as he gave a peace sign and a big grin to the camera.

“Hi Mimi, it’s Kody Brown from Sister Wives. How are you doing?” Kody opened the video.

“I empathize with your situation with Covid… not completely, but I’ve had it. Uh, and it did bad things to me and it was really hard,” Kody revealed.

He continued, “And, uh, boy… what a tough thing to deal with.”

Kody continued to wish his fan a happy birthday in the video and made no more mention of COVID-19. It’s unclear when or how Kody contracted the virus, how exactly the virus affected him, and if anyone else in his large family contracted it.

COVID-19 caused more separation between Kody Brown and his wives

Season 15 of Sister Wives focused on the Browns navigating the coronavirus pandemic as a polygamous family living separately as four individual families.

Kody and his wives couldn’t agree on which protocols to follow and it intensified the family’s unraveling.

Kody often referred to the pandemic as “Coronapocalypse” during live tweets after each week’s episode last season.

Sister Wives viewers may remember Kody’s infamous toilet paper tutorial amid the height of the pandemic when supplies were scarce on store shelves. With four wives and 18 kids, Kody tried to show his family how to use toilet paper sparingly, getting embarrassingly detailed in the process.

Robyn Brown, Kody’s fourth wife, admitted that Kody spent most of his time at her house during the pandemic and claimed that she felt bad about it.

“It wasn’t that I felt guilty. I was feeling, like, bad. I was feeling not right,” Robyn admitted during an interview back in April.

However, most Sister Wives viewers believe that Robyn’s intentions from the start were to push Kody’s other three wives away in order to become his sole wife.

With Kody’s third wife, Christine, recently splitting from the family and rumors that Meri will be next, it appears that Robyn’s plan might be working after all.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.