Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown breaks down over ‘disparity’ in his family’s behavior

Kody Brown broke down in Sunday night’s episode over his family not agreeing on COVID-19 protocols. Pic credit: TLC

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown lost his composure when he talked about his family’s “disparity” when it comes to following his COVID-19 rules.

It’s no secret by now that the coronavirus pandemic further separated the Brown family and exaggerated their lack of communication.

Kody broke down over his family issues in the latest clip from this Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives.

Robyn Brown opened the scene during her confessional where she told the camera, “Since the pandemic has hit, Kody is in a really bad place mentally and emotionally because he’s having trouble getting wives to agree with him on what to do as far as COVID and how to handle it.”

As most Sister Wives fans expected, Robyn admitted that she spent the most time with Kody during quarantine.

“He’s having one issue after another with them and also, they’re not working with him on things, so he can’t go see him as much,” Robyn revealed.

“Because I’m sticking to what it is that he wants to do as far as COVID, I’m seeing him the most,” she added.

Christine Brown expresses struggles in marriage to Kody Brown

Christine expressed how hard it was for her to watch Kody thrive in some of his other marriages while they struggled in theirs.

“Kody and I have been struggling for a while. We’re not close,” Christine admitted.

“It was actually painful, emotionally to be there, to be honest. It’s hard to see him with everybody. It’s really hard to see him in functional marriages when we don’t have one. It sucks.”

Kody chimed in, “It’s terribly awkward. It’s just the place that Christine and I are in.”

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown ‘heartbroken’ over family’s struggles

Kody elaborated on the fact that his and Christine’s marriage was distant and not an intimate relationship.

“We’re in a terribly awkward place,” Kody added. “This is not the experience of people who are soulmates or people who even love and respect each other in a deep way. This is an experience of distance.”

Kody admitted that he is “heartbroken” over the events in his life and told the camera, “I’m just having regret ’cause the whole damn situation is breaking my heart.”

Kody got extremely emotional when he expressed, “The whole thing with Ysabel doing the surgery, and the whole thing with my family and this disparity in behavior during COVID, is really, really, really hard on our family.”

Sister Wives viewers will remember when Kody refused to travel with his and Christine’s daughter, Ysabel, for her scoliosis surgery, angering both viewers and Christine.

