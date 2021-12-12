Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown’s daughter Ysabel says his priorities are ‘a little screwed up’

Ysabel Brown said her dad Kody Brown’s priorities are “screwed up” when it comes to him not accompanying her during surgery. Pic credit: @ysabelpaigebrown/Instagram

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Ysabel calls out Kody for his priorities being “screwed up” when it comes to her spinal surgery.

Eighteen-year-old Ysabel was born with scoliosis and the curvature of her spine has caused her immense pain, requiring major surgery.

Last season on Sister Wives, viewers watched and were outraged when Kody Brown chose not to fly to New Jersey alongside his teenage daughter Ysabel when she needed surgery.

In tonight’s episode, Kody admits that he acted hypocritically when it comes to the COVID-19 rules he imposed on his large, polygamous family.

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown feels like a ‘total hypocrite’

During his solo confessional, Kody tells the camera that he has three wives who are going to be out of town and talks about the different approaches each wife has towards COVID-19.

“I’m not traveling with Christine and Ysabel on the way to Ysabel’s surgery. I’m not going to the surgery. I think it’s very risky,” Kody confessed.

Kody then admitted to feeling a bit sanctimonious and told the camera, “I also feel like a total hypocrite if I’m not keeping the rules that I’m asking, begging, literally begging everybody to keep.”

During Christine’s solo confessional she admitted that Ysabel “really relies” on her dad Kody when she’s in pain so she was concerned about how their daughter would deal with not having her dad around to console her.

For her turn on the couch, Ysabel confessed that she thinks her dad needs to reconsider what he puts at the top of his list of importance.

Ysabel Brown says dad Kody Brown’s ‘priorities are a little screwed up’

“I think his priorities are a little screwed up,” Ysabel told the camera as she lost her composure and began to cry.

As she continued to wipe away tears, Ysabel revealed, “And like, I don’t wanna like… like, disrespect him because he is my dad and I understand, I do understand why he’s doing it. It’s just really frustrating and really, really hard.”

Now that Sister Wives fans know that Christine Brown has split from Kody outside of the show, watching Ysabel struggle emotionally because of Kody’s actions could have been another reason for their split.

Christine hinted to her fans that the events leading up to her and Kody’s split would play out this season on Sister Wives.

So far this season, Sister Wives viewers have watched Kody and his wives continue to disagree over just about everything, from Kody’s “inhumane” COVID-19 protocols to which lots they want to build on at Coyote Pass.

Be sure to tune in tonight to catch the rest of the episode and find out what else Kody is trying to wiggle his way out of now.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.