Sister Wives: Ysabel Brown shares picture of scar one year after ‘life-changing’ scoliosis surgery

On the one-year anniversary of her scoliosis surgery, Sister Wives star Ysabel Brown shared a picture of her scar and reflected on her journey.

Sister Wives fans watched as Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Ysabel prepared for her scoliosis surgery last season.

Kody Brown shocked and angered Sister Wives fans when he suggested that Ysabel travel across the country alone to have her surgery.

At the time, the coronavirus pandemic was still new, and Kody’s reasoning was a precaution, but given that Ysabel was just 17 years old at the time, it seemed like a coldhearted suggestion.

Now, Ysabel is reflecting on her “life-changing” surgery and even welcomed questions from her fans.

Ysabel took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 30, to share a message about her surgery, one year prior.

“a year ago today, I had scoliosis surgery. a life changing experience but it was totally worth it. I’ve never felt so pain free and in control of my own body (a year later),” Ysabel told her followers.

“the journey was definitely hard but I wouldn’t go back and change a single decision made. the recovery was the most painful and challenging thing I’ve ever had to overcome but I believe it made me stronger,” the Sister Wives star added.

Ysabel continued, “and also the scar is killer. for anyone that has questions about the surgery or my scoliosis journey — please ask away! if you’re contemplating the surgery, my advice would be (after a lot of contemplating and asking family members) to get it.”

Ysabel included an up-close shot of her scar in the background and continued, “this is how my scar has healed over a year. still it sometimes is a little sensitive but I put cbd cream on it every night and that usually helps with breaking up the scar as well as the pain.”

In her next slide, Ysabel shared a more detailed pic of her scar as she posed in a black bikini at the beach, lifting her arm for viewers to get a better look.

Ysabel, now 18 years old, moved to North Carolina over the summer to live with her sister Maddie Brown-Brush while she attends college.

Ysabel’s mom Christine Brown honors her daughter on anniversary of surgery

Ysabel’s mom, Christine Brown, also took to her own Instagram feed to commend Ysabel on her progress since the surgery.

Christine included several pics of Ysabel and captioned her post, “It’s been a year today since @ysabelpaigebrown got her Scoliosis surgery! She has always been so strong and has persevered with so much grace! I’m humbled and blessed to be her mom!”

At the time of Ysabel’s surgery last year, her mom Christine took a break from social media to be with her daughter.

Sister Wives will undoubtedly be happy to hear that Ysabel’s surgery and recovery went well and helped to improve her quality of life.

Sister Wives returns Sunday, November 28 at 10/9c on TLC.