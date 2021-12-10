Sister Wives spoilers: The Browns begin first steps to build on Coyote Pass, Janelle worries about Solomon’s safety

Kody Brown is finally making the first move towards building on Coyote Pass. Pic credit: TLC

This week on Sister Wives, Kody Brown finally takes the first step towards building on the family’s property at Coyote Pass.

The Browns purchased over 12 acres of land in Flagstaff, Arizona in 2018, subdivided into four separate parcels.

While still living separately and spread across Flagstaff, the Brown’s plan was to build each of Kody’s four wives (before Christine split from Kody) their own home with a separate space for Kody.

In a clip from this Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives (seen below), Kody and Janelle met up at Coyote Pass along with Solomon, who is Kody and Robyn’s youngest son.

Janelle Brown worries about Solomon’s safety this week on Sister Wives

While on the property, Kody encourages Solomon to check out the massive hole in the ground where he’s having an underground cistern installed to gather and store water for their well.

However, Janelle became concerned when she feared that Solomon may hurt himself and figured his biological mom, Robyn Brown, would have done the same thing.

“As the mother who is here, would his mother want him to do this?” Janelle asked Kody, questioning the safety of Solomon climbing into the dirt hole.

“It’s going to be fine,” Kody told Janelle.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Janelle admitted, “I know Robyn and I know Robyn’s a big worrier, probably bigger than I. And I’m like, dude, I have to represent Robyn here.”

Kody didn’t seem concerned at all about letting Solomon explore inside the dirt hole and shrugged it off as a “giant hole and a little boy” and asked, “What better magic is there?”

Kody Brown boasts ‘beginning of our development’ on Coyote Pass

Once the truck arrives on the horizon, Kody excitedly tells Solomon to look at it, noting its expansive size and getting the 10-year-old excited.

As the cistern drives onto the property, Janelle notes what a “big step” it was to start building on Coyote Pass.

Kody explains, “We cannot build until we have our infrastructure built. We can now hook our pipes up to this big thing and get water.”

“This is the beginning of our development of the property, right here,” Kody adds.

Janelle is the only one of Kody’s wives who opted to forgo living in her home and instead try out living in an RV on the property.

The RV living arrangement lasted for several months until recently when Jenelle informed her fans that she had to move into town for the winter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQoEjbdpCRI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Since Kody’s third wife, Christine Brown, has left him and moved to Utah, her parcel of property has been kept in her name.

This raises questions about Christine’s plans. Christine could potentially sell her parcel of land to an outside party and walk away with some cash in her pocket. Or, Christine could sell her parcel to Kody and his three current wives and they could figure out how to use the land.

Kody mentioned last season that his retirement plans include having rental properties on the land, so perhaps Christine’s parcel could be used for that.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.