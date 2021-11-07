Sister Wives: Kody Brown keeps ex Christine Brown’s name on land after their split

Kody Brown kept his ex Christine Brown’s land in her name after their split. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Despite Kody Brown’s third wife, Christine, leaving him, the Sister Wives star left her parcel of land in her name.

Kody Brown announced that Christine left him last week, and her announcement shortly followed, as Monsters & Critics previously reported.

The couple spent 27 years of spiritual marriage together before Christine decided to go her own way. They also share six biological children.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown keeps Christine listed on Coyote Pass

When the Browns’ large, polygamous family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona in 2018, they purchased four parcels of land on Coyote Pass.

Their intention was to eventually build homes on the land, for which they paid $820,000.

However, as Sister Wives fans watched last season, Kody’s four wives couldn’t agree on their parcels of land, causing a further divide between the spouses.

The family has yet to build on their land, and with Christine leaving Flagstaff and moving to Utah, it’s unclear what the Brown family’s next move will be.

For now, it looks as though they’ll hold onto whatever assets they have. According to The Sun, the one parcel of land in Christine Brown’s name remains in her name, despite her walking away from Kody.

Christine’s parcel of land is worth $300,000 according to Coconino County Court in Arizona.

What are the Brown’s plans on Coyote Pass amid Christine’s split?

The family’s financial situation has been questionable lately, as evidenced on last season’s Sister Wives.

Kody sat his wives down to tell them that although they sold the last of their Las Vegas homes, they still weren’t financially ready to start building on their property.

This was a blow to the family, who is already living as four separate families. Kody’s idea of his family living in one home again got shot down continually by Christine, who was adamantly against the idea.

Christine had bad experiences the last time she shared a house with her sister wives. She complained of Kody never showering in her home and feeling like the “basement wife.”

Now that Christine — the only one of Kody’s wives to shoot down the one-house idea — has moved on, will the rest of the family reconsider building one, big house?

With Season 16 just around the corner, Sister Wives want answers to a lot of questions left from last season.

Although Christine’s split is too new to be seen on the show just yet, viewers can expect to see how the Brown family’s ongoing disagreements over their land continued to pan out.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.