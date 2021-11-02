Sister Wives: Christine Brown confirms her split from Kody Brown

Christine has split from her husband, Kody Brown. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has made her split from her husband Kody Brown official.

Christine released her statement just eight minutes after Kody’s announcement and admitted that it was her decision to leave.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown confirms ‘difficult’ decision to leave Kody Brown

On her Instagram account, Christine told her fans, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.”

Christine wanted her fans to know that although she and Kody are no longer together romantically, they’ll continue to come together for the sake of their six children — Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendly, Ysabel, and Truely.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” Christine continued.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown,” the 49-year-old TLC star concluded her statement.

Christine captioned her statement, “Thanks for your understanding and compassion! #journey #hope #change #changeisgood #changeisscary” and she disabled comments on the post.

Christine and Kody married in 1994. At the time, Kody was also married to his first wife Meri and his second wife Janelle, making Christine wife number three.

Their marriage was spiritual, as Kody is only legally allowed to have one wife.

Christine and Kody Brown’s marital troubles

Last season on Sister Wives, Christine admitted to her sister wife Meri that she “can’t do marriage” with Kody anymore. It looks like she wasn’t kidding.

Christine also detailed the “rough” relationship that she and Kody have had for the last several years, and she proved just how hard it could be for a husband with four wives to fulfill all of his spouses’ needs.

Many of Kody and Christine’s arguments were about their living arrangements. Early in their marriage, before wife number four, Robyn, came along, Christine and Kody shared their home with Meri, Janelle, and all of their kids.

However, Christine loathed living with her sister wives and craved her autonomy. When Kody later brought up the idea of living under one roof again, Christine adamantly shot it down.

Kody and Christine Brown on their wedding day. Pic credit: TLC

Christine also was adamant about moving to Utah, although Kody and the other wives were against the idea.

Sister Wives fans now know that Christine could finally make her dream a reality as she recently moved to Utah after selling her Flagstaff, Arizona home.

Since moving back to Utah, Christine is reportedly “loving life” without Kody.

If Sister Wives fans thought the Brown family was torn apart before, imagine the large, polygamous family dynamic now, living across different states.

Christine and Kody’s split leaves some unanswered questions about the future of the rest of the family.

With Christine leaving the family and uprooting to a different state and the question marks surrounding the family’s plans to build on Coyote Pass, Sister Wives fans will surely be looking for more answers.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.