Sister Wives: Kody and Janelle Brown’s son Garrison remodeled his RV — see the pics

Kody and Janelle’s son Garrison showed off his impressive renovation skills. Pic credit: TLC

Kody and Janelle Brown’s son Garrison showed off his impressive renovation skills when he shared before-and-after pics of an RV he rehabbed.

Garrison, whose birth name is Robert, is Kody and Janelle’s third eldest child and the Brown family’s seventh eldest of the total 18 kids in the family.

The talented rehabber shared his pics in an Instagram post over the weekend for his 26.8k followers.

The first pic showed Garrison standing inside his RV, with his hands on his hips, showcasing the renovated interior, boasting black cabinetry and appliances, butcher block countertops, dark walls, and a gray floor.

The tabletop in the background matched the butcher block on the countertops and a navy blue sofa sat against the dark green walls with yellow gold sconces above it.

The next pic revealed the “before” pic, again with Garrison standing in the same spot with the same hands-on-hips pose.

The prior interior had grainy, medium brown wooden cupboards, doors, and trim, and the floor was torn down to the plywood. Materials covered the countertops, which were in disarray due to the ongoing construction.

The third and fourth pics were taken closer-up of both the renovated interior and the previous finishes.

Garrison had fun in one of the pics and his mom Janelle loved it

Garrison seemed to be having fun in his last picture, which included him seemingly adjusting the picture frame on a print that read Live Laugh Love.

Janelle, Garrison’s mom, showed up in the comments to share in his humor. One of Garrison’s followers commented, “That last picture though 😂”

Janelle replied to the comment, “it’s perfect !😂”

Janelle commented on Garrison’s post and loved that he had fun with his photoshoot. Pic credit: @robertthebrown/Instagram

Garrison possesses several talents

Garrison, 23, is a talented guy who is skilled in rehabbing, photography, and also operates his own clothing business, Bob’s Floral. He often shares his photography skills on his Instagram page.

The Sister Wives star showed off his carpentry skills this season when he surprised his little sister Truely for her birthday. Garrison showed up to Christine’s house to construct a raised garden for Truely in a sweet gesture.

Garrison and his brother Gabriel were skeptical this season on the show when their dad, Kody, was changing his visitation schedule due to COVID-19. He and his brother worried that Kody would “wreck the family” by disrupting their family’s dynamic.

Garrison lives and works in Flagstaff with the rest of his family

Despite viewers watching as Janelle’s kids were hesitant to move to Flagstaff from Las Vegas, she claimed that Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah now love living in Arizona.

Garrison is one of three of Kody and Janelle’s six kids who still live at home, along with Gabriel and Savanah. Garrison is joined by his other siblings, brother Logan, sister Maddie, and brother Hunter.

Speaking of moving, Janelle recently learned that the rental home she shares with Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah, was listed for sale.

This means that Garrison, his mom, and his siblings need to find a new place to live, and soon because there’s already a buyer’s offer on the house.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.