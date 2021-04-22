Sister Wives star Janelle Brown claims her kids ‘love it’ in Arizona, despite defiance to move there

Janelle claimed her kids “love it” in Flagstaff, despite Gabe’s strong opposition. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown claimed on social media that her kids “love it” in Arizona. Still, fans might remember that her son Gabriel was the most defiant family member when leaving Las Vegas for Flagstaff.

In Season 13 of Sister Wives, fans watched as Kody moved his family from Las Vegas, Nevada to Flagstaff, Arizona.

The most reluctant family member to move during the season was Janelle and Kody’s son, Gabriel.

During the scene when Janelle sat down to check in and allow Gabe to feel heard, his response to her was, “I don’t know. Kinda do what the slave driver says.”

During his confessional, Gabe admitted at the time that he was “fuming inside” and wanted his mom, Janelle, to stop talking to him.

Gabe had trouble leaving his life behind in Vegas, especially since he had a serious girlfriend, who would now be living over three hours away.

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown says kids like Arizona now

After the season finale of Sister Wives aired, Janelle tweeted to her followers that her kids actually love living in Flagstaff now.

Janelle tweeted that her kids love it in Flagstaff. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

Her tweet read, “My kids – the ones that live here in Flagstaff – Gabe, Savanah and Garrison love it here. Even Gabe now says to me ‘I was angry but I’m glad now””

Janelle and Kody share six biological children, Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah. Logan lives out of state with his longtime girlfriend, Madison lives in North Carolina with her husband and two kids, and Hunter, who graduated as a distinguished graduate in the Air Force, is studying post-graduate nursing at Johns Hopkins.

Some of Janelle’s fans spoke out with their take on the move

One of Janelle’s fans wasn’t on board with moving again; but if Christine had her way, she’d move the family back to Utah.

Janelle’s follower said, “Yeah, you cannot make Gabe move again and leave another girlfriend. Last time was brutal.”

Janelle’s fans gave their opinions about the move. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

Viewers might remember that Gabe has a new girlfriend in Flagstaff.

That was part of why Kody got upset with Janelle not quarantining her kids because Gabe was hanging out with his girlfriend then coming home, potentially exposing the rest of the family to the virus.

Janelle and Kody embarked on an adventurous date this week with the top down, and it looks like Janelle is definitely enjoying living in Flagstaff.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.