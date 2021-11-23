Sister Wives: Janelle Brown to spend Thanksgiving away from family in North Carolina with daughter Maddie

Janelle Brown will be spending Thanksgiving with her eldest daughter, Maddie, in North Carolina this year. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown will be spending her Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina this year.

Janelle and her husband Kody Brown share six biological children together – Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah.

Maddie, her husband Caleb Brush, and their kids Axel and Evie moved to North Carolina, away from the rest of the Brown family in Flagstaff, Arizona.

With the Browns’ family dynamic in question now that Christine has left Kody, will Kody’s wives spend the holidays apart, or will they attempt to come together as a united, polygamous family again?

We know that at least one of Kody’s wives, Janelle, will be making the trek from Arizona to North Carolina this week to share some quality time with her daughters and grandchildren, away from the rest of the family in Flagstaff.

Janelle and Kody’s eldest daughter Maddie answered some fan questions over the weekend on her Instagram Stories.

One question asked Maddie, “Are you cooking for Thanksgiving?”

“Yes! My mom is coming into town and we are cooking our meal together with some friends!” Maddie told her followers.

Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Janelle recently announced that she moved out of her RV on Coyote Pass for the winter and into town. Janelle didn’t specify where she’s living, but it’s likely Flagstaff.

After Sunday night’s Season 16 premiere, Sister Wives fans watched as Janelle continued to disagree with Christine’s desire to move back to Utah.

Janelle made it clear that she is happy in Flagstaff and is tired of uprooting and moving, as the family has done so many times already.

Janelle may not enjoy moving a lot, but she sure does love to travel. In a recent solo interview with TLC, Janelle admitted that it doesn’t matter where’s she’s headed. She’s just happy to explore.

The Brown family divided for the holidays

Savanah, Kody and Janelle’s sixteen-year-old daughter, is still living with Janelle and will likely join her on her trip to North Carolina to visit Maddie and her family.

Over the summer, Maddie’s family expanded when she welcomed her sister Ysabel Brown to live with her while she attends college. Maddie and Caleb also welcomed two new family members, Caroline and Gracie, their lab pups.

Janelle was recently in North Carolina for Halloween to spend time with Maddie, Caleb, and her grandkids. Amid Christine’s split from the family, it seems the Browns have been celebrating holidays as they’ve been living – as four separate families.

Janelle will certainly be soaking up time with her family in North Carolina this Thanksgiving, but it leaves Sister Wives fans wondering how the rest of the Browns will spend their holiday.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.