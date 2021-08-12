Sister Wives: Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Ysabel moves to North Carolina to live with sister Maddie

Kody and Christine’s daughter Ysabel moved in with her sister, Maddie. Pic credit: TLC and @ysabelpaigebrown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown just gained a roommate — her younger sister, Ysabel, has moved to North Carolina to live with her and her family.

Maddie, the eldest daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown, recently moved to North Carolina with her husband Caleb and their kids, son Axel and daughter Evie.

Last month, Maddie announced that she and her family were staying in North Carolina permanently when they purchased a beautiful colonial-style home.

The majority of the Brown family is currently living in Flagstaff, Arizona. Kody convinced his four wives to move with their 18 children to Flagstaff after deciding to leave Las Vegas, Nevada.

When the family moved out of Las Vegas, Maddie and some of the other siblings stayed, as they had built a life for themselves in Nevada. Some of the other older siblings branched off and moved out of state, also.

Ysabel Brown is living with Maddie in North Carolina

Now, Kody and Christine’s daughter, Ysabel, 18, is ready to start the first chapter of her adult life in a new state with one of her older sisters, over 2,000 miles away from the rest of her family.

Ysabel took to her Instagram account to share two pics — one of herself with her niece, Evie, and another shot of herself with Evie, Maddie, and Axel on the front porch of Maddie’s house.

“[So] excited to start my new life in a beautiful place with a beautiful family,” Ysabel told her 73k followers.

Big sister Maddie shared the same pic of herself, Ysabel, and the kids on the porch on her own Instagram account.

She told her followers, “Added another Brown to our East Coast tribe! YSABEL IS MOVING IN!! 🎉”

Could Ysabel’s move mean the Browns are growing further apart?

Interestingly, Ysabel’s mom, Christine, just listed her Flagstaff home for sale. Christine and Kody purchased the home in 2018 when the family moved to Arizona.

Christine has been adamant about moving back to Utah, despite the rest of the family’s resistance. Christine and Kody’s daughters Aspyn and Mykelti live in Utah, as do Mariah and her fiancée Audrey. Utah is also home to Meri’s bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Ysabel took one last vacation with her mom and sisters before heading to North Carolina. Christine told her followers that the trip “restored her hope in humanity” and that she enjoyed meeting new people along the way.

Ysabel’s dad, Kody Brown, has been mostly absent from pics of family functions as of late. Christine admitted to the “rough relationship” she and Kody have had for several years, so most Sister Wives fans wouldn’t be surprised if Christine was picking up and starting a new life without Kody.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.