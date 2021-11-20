Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown talks traveling, staying active, and being a grandma

Janelle Brown sat down for a solo interview and shared some things about herself. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown sat down for a solo interview and revealed some things about her personal life.

Kody Brown’s second wife talked about what kind of traveling she likes to do, how she stays active, and what she loves about being a grandma.

TLC shared the interview on their official Instagram page which they captioned, “Get to know Janelle! Here’s the inside scoop on her favorite ways of staying active, her favorite travel destinations, and more ✨”

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown talks traveling, staying active

When Janelle was asked what her favorite travel destination was, Janelle made it clear that it doesn’t matter where she goes, she just loves to explore new places.

“Travel is my favorite travel destination. Put me on the road, I’m happy as a clam,” Janelle confided.

Janelle and her former sister wife, Christine Brown, road-tripped together last month, taking two of their daughters to California to visit Universal Studios.

“But, um, I will say our Alaska trip we took a few years ago as a family really stands out in my books as one of the highlight vacations I think I’ve ever taken,” Jenelle revealed.

Jenelle also shared that her grandparents took her to her Disneyworld every summer when she was a kid, so that destination holds a nostalgic place in her heart as well.

When it comes to staying active, Janelle revealed that she enjoys “anything outdoors.”

“I like to hike, I like to camp, I love to go for walks,” Janelle shared. “So my preferred way to stay active is just to be out in nature. And I live in the perfect place where’s there’s amazing, beautiful trails.

Janelle Brown says it’s ‘wonderful’ being a grandmother

Janelle was then asked what her favorite thing about being a grandmother was. Janelle and her husband Kody Brown share two biological grandchildren, Axel and Evie, whose parents are Maddie and Caleb Brush.

“What they say about grandmothers, and what they say about being a grandparent, is true. It’s true,” Janelle said with conviction.

“It’s like, you get to do all the fun [stuff], and you don’t have to do any of the hard stuff. It’s really great. I go to bed at 8 o’clock, Maddie stays up with them. And I get to love on them when they’re being disciplined,” Janelle shared, saying she can be the good cop in such situations.

Janelle spent Halloween in North Carolina this year, where her grandchildren live. Christine Brown’s daughter, Ysabel, also lives in North Carolina with Maddie and her family and got to spend some time with her other mom, Janelle.

Besides her and Kody’s two biological grandchildren, Janelle is also a grandma to Christine and Kody’s biological granddaughter, Avalon, whose parents are Tony and Mykelti Brown-Padron.

“It’s wonderful to be a grandmother,” Janelle convincingly told the cameras.

