Sister Wives: Christine and Janelle Brown road trip together with their kids in California, Kody absent

Janelle and Christine Brown took a road trip together without their husband, Kody. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives stars Janelle and Christine Brown left their husband Kody behind and enjoyed a road trip together with their kids.

Kody Brown’s second and third wives decided to have some fun with their kids in Hollywood, California over the weekend.

With Season 15 of Sister Wives leaving fans wondering about the status of the Brown family, Janelle and Christine have provided some clues.

The blonde beauties each took to their Instagram Feeds over the weekend to share pics from their trip.

Sister Wives stars Christine and Janelle Brown take road trip together

Christine and Janelle took their youngest daughters, Savanah, 16, and Truely, 11, to Universal Studios in Hollywood and checked out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

In Christine’s Instagram post, she shared several pics from the trip, including one of herself, Janelle, Savanah, and Truely posing in front of the famous Universal Studios globe.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another snap showed sisters Savanah and Truely sharing a hug in front of the entrance to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and a third pic captured Savanah and Truely inside one of the exhibits with magical hieroglyphs and logograms.

Christine captioned her post, “Universal Studios was so much fun today since @truelygracebrown has been reading #harrypotter”

In Janelle’s Instagram post, she chose to share one pic of Savanah and Truely in front of the Flying Ford Anglia car exhibit.

Janelle captioned her post, “Road trip with @christine_brownsw , Truely, and Savanah. Having a blast. Universal Studios Hollywood today 😀”

Kody Brown absent once again

Kody’s wives have been taking day trips and vacations without him since summertime.

Christine, who shares six children with Kody — son Paedon and daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely — told her followers that she had “restored hope in humanity” back in August while traveling with her daughters and meeting new people along the way.

Kody’s third wife has also made a few trips back to Utah since three of her and Kody’s children live there. Aspyn and her husband Mitch, along with Mykelti and her husband Tony and their daughter Avalon, as well as their only son Paedon, all live in Utah.

Janelle, who shares six children with Kody — daughters Maddie and Savanah and sons Garrison, Gabriel, Logan, and Hunter — has also done some traveling without Kody in tow.

Kody’s second wife was also spending some time in Utah this past summer when she visited for a family reunion. Not surprisingly, Kody wasn’t included in any of the family pics she shared on Instagram.

It’s good to see that at least some of Kody’s wives are spending time together along with some of the kids. Now that the family is living as four separate families in Flagstaff, it seems like the days of large family gatherings are far and few between.

With one husband sharing four wives and eighteen kids, it seems nearly impossible for the Browns to spend quality time together as one, big, happy, polygamous family.

Sister Wives returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c.