Janelle Brown spends Halloween in North Carolina as her sister wives split time between Arizona and Utah

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown spent this year's Halloween with her family in North Carolina as her sister wives split their time between Arizona and Utah.

This year, Kody Brown’s four wives spent their Halloweens separately from each other, not surprisingly, spread between North Carolina, Utah, and Arizona.

Janelle made the trek from Arizona, where she recently moved “into town” for the winter after living in her RV on Coyote Pass, to North Carolina.

Janelle and Kody’s daughter, Maddie, lives in North Carolina with her husband Caleb and their kids, Axel and Evie.

Christine and Kody’s daughter, Ysabel, recently moved in with Maddie over the summer where she’s living while she attends college.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown heads to North Carolina for Halloween

Janelle took to her Instagram Feed on Monday, November 1 to share some pics from her trip that also included a visit from her and Kody’s son, Hunter Brown.

“Halloween in North Carolina this year. Hunter came down and joined us. #trickortreat #grandbabiesarethebest,” Janelle captioned her post.

The 52-year-old mother of six included several pics of her family at Maddie’s beautiful, new home in North Carolina.

The first pic showed Janelle and Kody’s daughter, Savanah, posing with Ysabel, who held their niece, Evie.

Savanah and Ysabel looked adorable wearing unicorn headbands and Evie was a precious fairy with her neon green wings and matching wand.

In a second pic, Janelle and her look-alike son Hunter posed for a close-up selfie with big smiles for the camera in a sweet mother-son pic.

Hunter is currently studying to become a nurse at Johns Hopkins in Maryland after graduating from the Air Force Academy and made the trek down to North Carolina to visit his mom, sisters, brother-in-law, and niece and nephew.

A third pic showed Janelle and Kody’s grandkids, Evie and Axel, dressed in their costumes. Axel went with a Spiderman costume this year and he showed it off, posing next to his little sister on his front porch.

How did Janelle’s sister wives spend Halloween this year?

Meanwhile, Janelle’s sister wives, Meri, Christine, and Robyn Brown, spent their Halloweens a little differently.

Christine got decked out in her best steampunk costume, donning a top hat with a teal ribbon, feathers, and black lace. Her teal corset dress and matching turquoise jewelry completed the look.

Meri spent her Halloween in Parowan, Utah at her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn where she commemorated her grandmother’s 100th birthday.

Robyn has been quiet on social media, along with Kody, so their whereabouts on Halloween aren’t clear. It seems that Robyn and Kody are staying out of the public eye in Robyn’s Flagstaff home, and seemingly spending time away from the rest of the family.

Ever since Kody moved his large, polygamous family to Flagstaff, Arizona, they’ve been more divided than ever. Living in four separate homes, now in two different states, it looks as though Kody’s four marriages are continuing to fall apart.

Christine has already made her dream of moving to Utah her own reality, and Meri and Kody have already admitted that they aren’t a couple and basically live as though they aren’t married.

It’s unclear where Janelle has moved for the winter, but some Sister Wives fans speculate that she tagged along with Christine to Utah in her rental duplex home.

Be sure to tune in later this month when Sister Wives returns for Season 16 and find out whether it can provide any clues about the unanswered questions left from last season, particularly about building on Coyote Pass.

Sister Wives returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c.