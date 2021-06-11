Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Sister Wives: Janelle Brown shares throwback photo of Kody and their kids


Janelle Brown of Sister Wives shared a throwback pic of husband Kody and their six kids Pic credit: TLC

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives shared what she called a “super fun time capsule” in the form of a throwback picture with her husband Kody and their six kids.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram to share a Throwback Thursday from 2014 with her followers.

In the photo, Janelle is seen standing in front of Kody, with their six kids, Hunter, 24, Logan, 27, Maddie, 25, Garrison, 23, Gabriel, 19, and Savanah, 16, surrounding them.

Janelle and Kody’s daughter Maddie was the focus

The occasion for the throwback was their daughter Maddie’s high school graduation from seven years ago.

Janelle captioned the photo, “This came up in my photo memories today. 7 years ago. Wow! How many life events have happened since Maddie graduated from high school :) Super fun time capsule in the form of a picture this a.m.”

Maddie, pictured in a light blue cap and gown, smiled big while surrounded by her siblings, who dressed to match her school’s blue color theme.

Kody wore blue to match Maddie’s graduation outfit, and Janelle sported a taupe-colored top and black pants.

Janelle shared another throwback last month dating back to around 2010, this time with just Kody posing with their six kids.

Janelle has been sharing many more photos of her private life lately, especially of Kody

Most of Kody’s wives don’t share photos of or with him on their social media accounts. Kody shares wives Meri, 50, Janelle, 52, Christine, 49, and Robyn, 42.

Janelle shared pictures and video of her and Kody’s road trip through Arizona earlier this year, and posted a picture of Kody peeling lumber on their property in the spring.

The mother of six has also taken to social media recently to show off her impressive weight loss and tout her newer healthy lifestyle.

Janelle and Kody’s youngest child, daughter Savanah, acts like her mom’s accountability partner when the two exercise together. She recently shared a photo of the look-alike mother-daughter duo.

Janelle and Kody’s family is large and complicated

Janelle and Kody share two of the Brown family’s three grandchildren. Their daughter Maddie, who celebrated her fifth anniversary with her husband Caleb, shares her son, Axel, and daughter, Evie with Caleb.

Axel and Evie join cousin Avalon Asa, who belongs to Maddie’s sister Mykelti, whose mom is Christine.

The Browns’ family can certainly be hard to keep track of. Add to it the fact that Janelle was once married to her sister wife Meri’s brother, Adam Barber.

Adding even more confusion to the family tree, Janelle’s late mother, Sheryl, was married to Kody’s father, William Brown. That meant that Sheryl was both Janelle’s mother and mother-in-law.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.

