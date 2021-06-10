Janelle Brown of Sister Wives showed off her recent weight loss and is dedicating herself to a healthier lifestyle. Pic credit: TLC

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives fame recently showed fans her impressive weight loss amid her new, healthier lifestyle.

The 52-year-old has been on a journey to improve her health recently and is sharing her secrets with her followers.

Janelle shared side-by-side selfies of her weight loss

The TLC star showed off her slimmed-down physique in two side-by-side closeup selfies, showing off a thinner face.

Janelle began working alongside her daughter, Maddie, selling Plexus products. Plexus is an MLM that sells wellness supplements that aid in weight loss and are famously known for their “pink drink.”

The two recently opened their own Instagram page and website dedicated to their joint business endeavor. Janelle has been spending more time with Madison, who lives in North Carolina, about 2,000 miles away.

In addition to her supplements, Janelle has been showing fans her meals, mostly consisting of vegetables and lean meats. She is an avid gardener and likes to show off her vegetables from her garden, which she often uses in her cooking.

Janelle also frequents her local CSA (community supported agriculture) and shows off her finds from the market.

Janelle is involved in multiple wellness companies

Janelle is also a certified body compassion and accountability coach for Strive. She offers health coaching appointments and workouts as well as a wellness blog.

Janelle in 2013 when she began documenting her solo wellness journey. Pic credit: TLC

In 2011, Janelle and her sister wives, Meri, Christine and Robyn, all went on a weight loss regime together in the third season of the show. Kody’s four wives joined a gym and worked with a personal trainer to lose weight and get in shape.

Longtime fans of the show may also remember when Janelle first kicked off her solo weight loss and wellness journey, back in 2013.

The mom of six dropped a lot of weight at the time and began journaling her progress in YouTube videos.

Janelle stresses the importance of mental health, too

Physical appearance isn’t the only area that Janelle focuses on in her accountability groups with Strive. She helps coach women to think positively about themselves, also.

Janelle shared a body positivity post earlier this year, featuring her daughter, Savanah, who is the youngest of Kody and Janelle’s six kids.

Janelle, who recently sparked rumors of construction at Coyote Pass, told her followers to stay positive and think kind things about themselves.

“I ask them to write down 10 things they like about themselves. It can be little things. And it’s not limited to physical attributes but I do strongly suggest you make at least 5 about those things,” Janelle said.

She added, “Then the hard part. Stand in front of the mirror and speak those 10 things to yourself in a kind way. Finally, repeat this mirror part for several days.”

Janelle, who is in the market for a new home, just wants her clients to feel good about themselves and deflect negativity.

“It’s crazy, but we are usually the ones who speak most harshly to ourselves. This exercise actually helps to interrupt that flow of thought for even just a few minutes and may help change thinking patterns, even just a little bit,” said Janelle.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.