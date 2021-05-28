Sister Wives: Janelle Brown sparks rumors of home build with video of Coyote Pass, fans react

Janelle Brown shared video of the property at Coyote Pass amid her rental being for sale. Is she building her home? Pic credit: TLC

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives shared a video from the family’s property at Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, and it has some fans wondering if she’ll be building a new home.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Janelle’s rental home in Flagstaff was listed for sale, meaning that Kody Brown’s second wife is going to have some decisions to make.

If Janelle isn’t able to purchase the home, she’ll likely be forced to leave the rental property once it sells. She would have to find a new place to live for herself and the three children still at home with her, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah.

During this past season of Sister Wives, Kody revealed that the reason they hadn’t broken land at Coyote Pass yet was that they didn’t have the money.

Even after Christine shared the exciting news that her house in Vegas finally sold, Kody put a damper on the situation when he revealed their financial setbacks to his wives, revealing that they couldn’t afford to start building on their property.

On Thursday evening, Janelle shared a panoramic video of the family’s property, with mountains and blue skies in the background, as she spun her camera around to showcase the view.

Janelle captioned her video, “I never get tired of the view [two heart eyes emojis] “

Janelle’s followers reacted to the star’s video

“Why don’t you just take double wide trailers there and save on rent [shrugging emoji],” one of Janelle’s followers asked.

Janelle answered a fan who asked about putting double wides on their property. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Janelle responded, “Our [county] has pretty strict building codes. We cannot put mobile homes etc on the property,” she explained.

More of Janelle’s fans had questions about what was happening at Coyote Pass

“None of them are there? What a waste of money,” said one commenter.

Fans thought the Browns’ property was a waste of money. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

One fan of the show feared that Kody would move his family again: “I’m afraid Kody will move them again [yikes emoji] before they can even again. He moves a lot. Would love to see them build though[.]”

Other fans thought that Christine and Meri would have their own plans when it comes to where they live.

Some fans thought the wives would eventually split up. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

“Why do I feel like Christine and Meri will go to Utah… and you and Robyn are staying in AZ…?” asked another of Janelle’s followers.

Another fan replied to the comment, and felt as though Janelle and Kody’s marriage is strictly business: “Looks like he sees Janelle as a good friend/business partner,not a loving wife. Robyn destroyed the family with her low key crappy attitude[.]”

The family has been more separated than ever since their move to Flagstaff

Until Kody and his wives make a move to build on their property, the wives and their children each live separately. Janelle and Meri both rent their homes, while Christine and Robyn own theirs.

Christine has been a staunch advocate for moving the family back to Utah, but her idea was met with resistance from her daughters and her sister wives.

Janelle told followers earlier this year that despite the backlash viewers saw in previous seasons, her kids now love their new home in Flagstaff.

Moving seems to always be on the table for the Browns, and with as many times as they’ve moved before, it wouldn’t be too surprising if it happened yet again.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.