Sister Wives: Maddie Brown and husband Caleb celebrate fifth wedding anniversary

Janelle and Kody’s daughter Maddie celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Caleb Brush. Pic credit: TLC

Maddie Brush of Sister Wives celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with her husband, Caleb Brush, over the weekend.

The mom of two shared a sweet pic from her wedding and doted on her husband, commemorating their big day.

In the pic from her wedding day, Maddie and Caleb were seated at their table for their reception, smiling into each other’s eyes as the camera snapped.

The couple’s table was decorated to fit their outdoor Bohemian theme, with pine cones and sunflower bouquets spread among the table settings and champagne flutes.

Maddie, 25, looked beautiful on her wedding day with her long, dark hair pulled half-up and secured by her veil and white flowers, wearing a sleeveless white dress and a pearl necklace.

Caleb sported a gray vest over top of his white button-down shirt and wore a boutonnière with white and purple flowers, secured with twine.

Maddie’s touching message to her husband read, “I can’t believe it’s been 5 years. Crazy how time flies when you are having fun!”

“Thank you for this extraordinary life @brushcaleb It’s been quite a crazy ride and lots of life has been lived. I love you more and more every day! Thank you for being the best husband, father, confidant, advisor and loving me through all my flaws.”

“I will never be able to verbalize my love for you! 💛 Happy Anniversary. 🥂 to many more years!”

Maddie and Caleb’s reception included an Elk Groom’s Cake. Pic credit: TLC

The theme of Maddie and Caleb’s wedding was Bohemian Gypsy Princess, complete with an Elk Groom’s Cake.

The ceremony was held at the Gallatin River Hideaway in Montana in a beautiful outdoor ceremony, officiated by Maddie’s dad, Kody Brown.

Maddie’s dad, Kody Brown, was the wedding’s officiant. Pic credit: TLC

Maddie’s husband, Caleb, also took to his Instagram account to wish his wife a happy fifth wedding anniversary

Caleb shared a series of three pics of himself and Maddie in the snow, facing each other, smiling. The couple was dressed for the outdoors in hats, boots, and coats.

The 34-year-old shared a sweet message with his followers that read, “Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife!! I can’t believe it’s been 5 years but at the same time I feel like I’ve [known] you my whole life.”

“Thank you for saying ‘I do’. You have made me a very happy man and dad. I couldn’t ask God for any better. Thank you for spending the rest of your life with me,” Caleb continued.

“We have had our ups and downs but I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. Love with all my heart. Can’t wait for more anniversaries with you 😍😘🥰🎉,” he added.

Maddie and Caleb don’t plan on practicing polygamy

Maddie is Kody and Janelle Brown’s eldest daughter and second in birth order between their six kids. She is also the sixth eldest of the Browns’ 18 total children, with 12 half-siblings from Kody’s marriages to his three other wives, Meri, Christine, and Robyn.

Interestingly, Maddie and Caleb share some family ties, though not blood-related. Caleb happens to be Maddie’s aunt’s brother, Curtis Brush-Brown (now deceased), the brother of Kody’s sister-in-law, Erica Brush-Brown.

Maddie and Caleb share two children, son Axel, 4, and daughter Evie, 1. The couple has always been supportive of each other, and they seem to be happy in their monogamous marriage and unlike Maddie’s parents, the couple has no desire to live as polygamists.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.