Sister Wives: Janelle Brown shares a selfie with her ‘accountability partner’ and ‘mini me’

Janelle Brown shared a selfie with her “mini me” after a workout. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives fans couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between Janelle Brown and her “mini me” when she shared a pic after a workout.

Janelle has been on a weight loss and health journey lately, promoting her Plexus business and showing off some new, healthy recipes on social media.

Working out has also become a regular part of Janelle’s life, and she shared a post-workout pic on Facebook on Friday with her 22K followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Janelle shared a look-alike selfie of herself with her ‘accountability partner’ Savanah

Janelle shared a selfie including herself and her and Kody’s youngest child, daughter Savanah. Kody and Janelle also share son Logan, daughter Madison, and sons Hunter, Garrison and Gabriel.

The two smiled for the camera, looking slightly flushed after their workout. Both ladies looked happy, and Janelle had a super big grin for the look-alike pic.

The Sister Wives star captioned her post, “Post workout selfie – so lucky to have my accountability partner built in[.]”

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Some of Janelle’s fans noticed the resemblance between her and Savanah and couldn’t help but point it out

One fan was impressed with the young woman Savanah has become, after watching her grow up on the show. Savanah is now 16 but was just six years old when Sister Wives first aired.

“Your baby is so grown up ,,seeing her on the show ,talking with you and her brothers on the decking ,I couldn’t get over that she wasn’t that little girl any more ,she is now a beautiful intelligent young lady ,and I know you are so proud of her and all your children xx,” wrote one of Janelle’s fans of the duo.

Another fan of Janelle’s called Savanah her “twin.” They commented, “You are just amazing Janelle..your daughter is your twin.Beautiful young lady.Hugs from Ireland.”

Pic credit: Strive with Janelle/Facebook

“She is your mini me!” another fan wrote of Janelle’s youngest daughter, Savanah.

“Looking fabulous ladies,” said another commenter on Janelle’s post.

Fans thought Savanah was Janelle’s “mini me.” Pic credit: Strive with Janelle/Facebook

Another fan thought Savanah was a dead ringer for her mom. “She is your Mini-Me! 2 beautiful ladies,” was another comment by a fan.

Another fan called Savanah her mom’s “mini me.” Pic credit: Strive with Janelle/Facebook

Back in March, Janelle shared another pic of her daughter, Savanah. The pic was aimed at promoting body positivity, which Janelle encourages.

Janelle’s healthy living isn’t the only thing keeping her busy these days

Besides her new healthier lifestyle, Janelle has made headlines recently because the Sister Wives star is on the hunt for a new place to live.

News broke last week that Janelle’s rental home in Flagstaff, Arizona was being listed for sale by her landlord. After only a matter of days, Janelle’s home already had a buyer’s offer on it.

Now that Janelle will be forced to leave her home of three years, she has some decisions to make. She sparked rumors last week when she shared a panoramic video of the family’s property at Coyote Pass.

Will Janelle and Kody build on Coyote Pass?

Fans are curious whether she’ll be building on the land, now that she needs a new place to live. However, Kody mentioned during this season that the family wasn’t in the financial position to break ground at Coyote Pass.

If Kody got his way, the family would live under one roof. But since that proposition got shut down, Kody announced he’d like to build each of his four wives their own home on separate lots on the property.

He also revealed that his retirement plan includes converting the remainder of the property into three lots that would be used as rental property.

The Browns are no strangers to moving, but that doesn’t mean it’s an easy task.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.