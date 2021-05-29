Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Seeking Sister Wife fans rip Garrick and Dannielle for taking their kids to see Roberta


Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield of Seeking Sister Wife
Fans of Seeking Sister Wife put Garrick and Dannielle on blast for taking their sons to Mexico for Garrick to get Roberta pregnant. Pic credit: TLC

In a new preview for next week’s episode of Seeking Sister Wife, fans see Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield getting ready to head back to Cabo, Mexico to meet with their future sister wife, Roberta.

The Merrifields changed their plans after COVID-19 hit and now they’re making the trip back to Mexico with the sole purpose of Garrick getting Roberta pregnant.

They’ve met Roberta in Mexico before, where Roberta has already met Garrick and Dannielle’s sons, but fans thought the Merrifields took it too far when they brought the boys for this trip, considering the trip’s sole intention.

Garrick decided to skip the wedding and go straight to having babies with Roberta

During last week’s episode, fans discovered that Roberta had contracted COVID-19 while living back in her home country of Brazil, and after she recovered, Garrick had a renewed outlook on their relationship.

He told Dannielle that there was no sense in putting things on hold when life could be cut short at any moment. So they decided to forgo the wedding ceremony for now and instead work on getting Roberta pregnant.

Fans spoke out about the boys joining them for the trip

TLC shared a clip of next week’s upcoming episode, where fans of Seeking Sister Wife expressed their disdain.

One fan wrote, “Bye kids Dad is going to Mexico to knock up a woman that’s not your mom.”

A couple of fans threw shade at Dannielle for allowing the trip

“Disgusting to bring the kids into this part!! Can’t believe daneielle is doing this!!!” Another commenter posted.

“Gross. What is wrong with Danielle that she facilitated this?? Madness,” wrote another fan of the show.

One more agreed that taking the kids was a questionable move, “Why are they taking the kids? Why is Danielle even going?”

The Merrifields of Seeking Sister Wife on Twitter
Fans of the show criticized the Merrifields for taking their sons on the trip. Pic credit: @TLC/Twitter

Garrick definitely isn’t a fan favorite

Fans of the show aren’t exactly keen on Garrick, and they’ve referred to him as “creepy” and have urged Dannielle to leave the relationship.

Some thought Dannielle may have heeded fans’ advice when she shared a pic of a date night with her “love,” and fans were hoping it wasn’t Garrick she was referring to.

Garrick, who said God hasn’t “delivered” Dannielle from jealousy, is thought by many fans of the show to use religion as a way to have multiple wives.

Fans can catch the full episode next week to find out how the Merrifields’ trip to Mexico goes and if Roberta ended up pregnant.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.

