Seeking Sister Wife spoilers: Garrick is planning a trip to Mexico to get Roberta pregnant

In this week’s episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield revealed that Garrick is planning a trip back to Mexico to see Roberta with the sole intention to get her pregnant.

During the filming for the episode, the COVID-19 pandemic had just hit, and shutdowns were starting to occur across the country, including the Merrifield’s state of Colorado.

Dannielle admitted that being forced to stay home (due to the pandemic) upon their return from Mexico actually brought her and Garrick closer together.

The Merrifields received some bad news from Roberta

During their couch confessional, Dannielle told cameras that they received some bad news from Roberta the other day, who informed them she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Dannielle got emotional and shed some tears during a solo confessional where she told the camera that she missed Roberta and was thinking about her a lot since her diagnosis, and wished she could give her a hug.

Garrick told cameras with tears in his eyes that he and Dannielle prayed every night for Roberta to get better. Roberta was fortunate enough to not have to seek treatment in the hospital.

However, due to her living arrangement, she needed a safe place to recover and ended up moving in with her cousin. Roberta lives with her mom, who is elderly and has existing health issues, prompting the move.

The Merrifields had limited communication with Roberta while she was at her cousin’s house, where there was no internet and spotty cell service.

Later in the episode, Garrick revealed that Roberta recovered from COVID-19, and told cameras that the pandemic showed them that life has no guarantees.

He explained that their original plan was always to get married in Mexico after her visa was approved, but COVID-19 shutdowns slowed down the visa approval process and forced them to put their wedding planning on the back burner.

Garrick and Roberta decided they want to try for a baby

“So, me and Roberta decided together that with her being 33, and not getting any younger, we’re gonna go ahead and plan a trip to Mexico, with or without the visa to to try to have a baby,” Garrick confessed while sitting next to Dannielle on the sofa.

Dannielle told the cameras, “Knowing that Garrick and Roberta have changed gears, you know, we’re not doing the wedding, and they want to move forward with having a baby, and starting their life together, does make me a little apprehensive.”

Dannielle continued, “I do want to be supportive and I know the goal is for Garrick and Roberta to ultimately start a family together.”

Later in the episode, Dannielle told a family member that Garrick was planning his trip to see Roberta soon, “kind of around birth ovulation.”

Dannielle has been patient and accepting of Garrick’s new woman, but is she happy?

The Merrifields legally divorced earlier in the season with the intent of allowing Garrick to then legally wed Roberta, a Brazilian resident, so that she can come to live with them in the United States. Dannielle didn’t take the divorce so well, and broke down inside the courthouse, while Garrick remained seemingly stoic.

Fans of the show aren’t exactly big supporters of Garrick, and many have referred to him as “creepy,” and have urged Dannielle to leave the relationship, for fear that Garrick is only using his religion as an excuse to have multiple wives.

Off-camera, Dannielle recently shared a picture of herself on a date night with her “love,” and fans were hoping it wasn’t Garrick.

Viewers can tune in every Monday to find out what comes next for the Merrifields and if Garrick ever made the trek to Mexico to impregnate Roberta.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.