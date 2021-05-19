Seeking Sister Wife: Dannielle Merrifield shares date night with her ‘love,’ fans hope it’s not Garrick

Dannielle Merrifield of Seeking Sister Wife shared a pic of a date night that didn’t show any faces, and her fans are hoping it wasn’t Garrick. Pic credit: TLC

Dannielle Merrifield, star of Seeking Sister Wife, shared a picture from a date night with her “love” that didn’t reveal any faces, and her fans are hoping it wasn’t Garrick.

The 33-year-old mom of two shared two pics, one showing a bottle of wine and two wine glasses and the next pic was a shot of her legs and feet, along with a man’s legs and feet, in front of a fire pit.

Dannielle captioned the pics, “Date night in the city with my love! #happierthanever[.]”

Fans of the show aren’t big fans of Garrick and wish that Dannielle would find someone she deserves

Fans of the show have shown their concern over Dannielle’s relationship with Garrick since the couple legally divorced to welcome a Brazilian native named Roberta into their plural marriage.

Garrick isn’t exactly a fan favorite, and many have referred to him as “creepy” for his behavior on the show, and dislike the way he seems to ignore Dannielle’s feelings, yet rushes to cater to Roberta’s every need.

Dannielle’s followers spoke up, with many of them voicing that they hoped the man in the photo wasn’t her (spiritual) husband, Garrick

One of Dannielle’s followers told the TLC star, “We’re all rooting for you, Danielle! 👏”

Another Seeking Sister Wife star, Tosha Jones, showed up in the comments to show her support for her fellow cast mate, and wrote, “We support you and your family! Enjoy the wine and relaxing night out. <3” under another comment that read, “Hopefully not Garrick[.]”

One commenter said, “Garrick has become the most hated man in America. Everyone hopes those loafers aren’t his.”

“Lord Jesus I hope those lofers aren’t Garrick’s! They sure look like something he’d wear though. Ugh. I just hate to see a women disrespected,” said another fan of the show.

“Please not Garrick. You deserve so much more than him,” said another one of Dannielle’s followers.

Dannielle has had moments during the show where she has gotten visibly upset over having to share her (ex) husband with another woman, and especially after finding out that Garrick and Roberta were intimate on their first night alone together.

Many of her supporters have urged her to leave the marriage, for fear that Garrick is only using religion as an excuse to have two wives.

During this week’s episode, Garrick wasn’t very empathetic when his wife expressed herself over him getting intimate with Roberta while they vacationed in Mexico.

Garrick claims that Dannielle chose their lifestyle and isn’t being ‘forced’ into plural marriage

Garrick told cameras that “God hasn’t delivered her from jealousy” when discussing how his actions made Dannielle feel.

When Garrick was asked by a producer of the show whether he felt as though Dannielle was being forced to live a lifestyle she might not agree with, he responded, “No, I don’t have concerns that Dannielle thinks that she’s being forced or some way to live this way. I think without a doubt she’s totally convinced that God led this to her in her life, to bless her and that she’s not just, you know, doing it ’cause it’s what I wanted.”

Fans of the show will have to watch the rest of this season to find out if things worked out between Garrick, Dannielle and Roberta, or if Dannielle has taken the advice of her fans and moved on to someone who appreciates her.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.