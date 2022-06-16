Savannah Chrisley issues statement about ‘fighting for justice’ amid her parents’ guilty verdict

Savannah Chrisley is sticking by her family’s side. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley has finally broken her silence after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion charges a little over a week ago.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was spotted at her parents’ Nashville home just days after the verdict was rendered but had not yet released a statement about the family’s legal issues.

Todd and Julie Chrisley weren’t expecting a guilty verdict, which has changed things for the family and affected them all differently.

Savannah Chrisley releases statement on family’s legal issues

After staying quiet for nearly two weeks, Savannah Chrisley ripped the bandaid off and posted a statement on social media. She added a quote, photos of her with Todd and Julie Chrisley individually, and a group family photo.

The reality TV star began by saying, “Hi there my Instagram family…it’s been a few weeks. Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you…please be kind. This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)”

Savannah then talked about her faith in God and how she’s felt let down by him. She vowed to continue to keep her faith and move through the trying times.

It closed with the Chrisley Knows Best star writing, “Now let’s get back to work. Now is my time to break the glass ceiling – no matter what comes my way I WILL succeed. – xoxoxo – Sassy 💕 #kindness #hope.”

What is the Chrisley family facing?

Todd and Julie Chrisley each face up to 30 years in prison for their convictions. Sentencing is set for October 6, but that is subject to change based on several things.

The Chrisleys broke their silence after the guilty verdict was rendered through their attorneys, revealing they were planning to appeal.

Lindsie Chrisley also released a statement about her parents’ legal woes, but it wasn’t as long and in-depth as Savannah’s.

Right now, the Chrisley family is trying to figure things out. There are many things at play, including whether they will have to serve their time concurrently or back-to-back for their children’s sake. Grayson and Chloe are both minors in the care of Todd and Julie, so if they are both serving time together, other arrangements will need to be made.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, June 23, at 9/8c on the USA Network.