Todd Chrisley spotted for first time since guilty verdict, Savannah Chrisley visits

Todd Chrisley was spotted after the guilty verdict. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson/Backgrid

Todd Chrisley was spotted for the first time since he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

The couple is awaiting sentencing at their home, and Savannah Chrisley was spotted visiting her parents as Todd answered the door.

Without the availability to come and goes as they please, anyone who wants to see the Chrisley Knows Best stars must come to them.

Savannah Chrisley visits Todd and Julie Chrisley

It has been only a few days since Todd and Julie were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion charges in federal court.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars released a statement through their attorney about the verdict and the appeal they are planning in response.

Todd and Julie have five children. Kyle, Lindsie, Chase, and Savannah Chrisley are all adults. Grayson is 16, and their granddaughter Chloe they are raising will turn 10 later this year.

Savannah and her dad have always had a special bond, so seeing her visit Todd at his home while he awaits sentencing wasn’t surprising in the least. She is a daddy’s girl, and their quirky relationship has been part of the reason Chrisley Knows Best has worked so well.

Savannah Chrisley is seen visiting her father, Todd Chrisley, at his home. Pic credit: Backgrid

Todd looked tired in the photo of his first sighting, and he was dressed down. Savannah matched her dad with her white t-shirt, but she opted for jeans instead of something comfier.

What is next for Todd and Julie Chrisley?

The next step in the process is sentencing for Todd and Julie Chrisley. Right now, the sentencing date is set for October 6. That could change based on several factors. They are each facing 30 years in federal prison.

Chrisley Knows Best will continue to air as planned for the back half of Season 9. The episodes were filmed months ago and will pick up where Season 9 left off when it concluded in December 2021.

Days before Todd and Julie were found guilty, Season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best was greenlit. There’s been no news about whether filming will continue, though the stipulations on where Todd and Julie can go do give leeway for work obligations. Filming their show provides income and is classified as work so that it may happen.

For now, Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are lying low and figuring out what is next as they face serving three decades behind bars.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, June 23 at 9/8c on the USA Network.